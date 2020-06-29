Inmantec is offering Value Based BCA Program To The Students

Inmantec is one of the premier institutions in the field of technical and management education. Established in the year 1995, the college is affiliated to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. It is approved by AICTE under the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. In a short span of time, the college has grown from strength to strength and is counted among the best engineering colleges in Northern India, especially in the Delhi-NCR region.

The target is to provide value-based education with a focus on excellence in academics. The institution has eminent academicians and acclaimed professionals as faculty and guest faculty, as well as strong alumni and corporate networks. Inmanteec delivers high-end education in the areas of management, information technology, and science.

Inmantec is one of the top colleges in ghaziabad and provides a lot of versatility in specializations that foster architecture, creativity, and entrepreneurship skills. The course is sponsored by a professionally knowledgeable and research-oriented team that facilitates not only curricular instruction, but also co-curricular and extracurricular programs. Inmantec institute spreads technical knowledge while producing motivated, talented individuals who can be absorbed in the industry with ease.

The services presented here are targeted at through the business-academic connection, as well as including spoken English courses, business specialist speaker seminars, personality growth programs and ability learning programs for presentations. In addition, the college performs case studies, group meetings, role-playing, management games and brainstorming sessions on a daily basis to boost the overall knowledge.

About Inmantec

Inmantec is one of the top bca colleges in ghaziabad. It’s goal is to enhance professionalism by using all the possible resources to deliver qualitative and innovative pedagogy by enriching personal and professional skills of students as per industrial demands. It stands apart among the existing B schools in Ghaziabad for delivering exceptional professionals for industrial interface.

Contact Information

Toll-Free No : 1800 120 9291

Web : https://www.inmantec.edu/

E-mail : ude.cetnamni@noissimda

Delhi-Hapur Bypass (NH-24), near Dasna Flyover, Udyog Kunj, Ghaziabad 201009 Delhi-NCR