Global Leaders of the Brain Monitoring Market

The brain monitoring market is projected to reach 11.6 billion by 2024 from USD 8.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The growing incidence of neurological disorders, increasing awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, considerable increase in the number of traumatic brain injuries across the globe, and rising applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials are likely to drive the growth of this market. On the other hand, factors like the dearth of trained professionals to effectively operate brain monitoring devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

The brain monitoring market is a highly diversified and competitive market, with a large number of players, including mid-tier companies and startup firms, competing for market shares. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations & agreements, to further expand their presence in the market.

﻿Recent Developments:

# In October 2017, Natus Medical (US) acquired Integra LifeSciences (Neurosurgery Assets) (US). As part of the transaction, Natus acquired the global Camino ICP monitoring product line, including its San Diego manufacturing facility, from Integra. The sale also includes the US rights relating to Integra’s fixed pressure shunts, as well as US rights to Codman’s DURAFORM dural graft implants, standard EVD catheters, and CSF collection systems.

# In March 2016, Natus Medical acquired NeuroQuest, a provider of neurodiagnostic services. This acquisition complemented its otherwise organic growth strategies and enabled the company to strengthen its brand and establish itself as a leading player in the ambulatory EEG service business.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=909

The prominent players in the brain monitoring market are Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Masimo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Neurosoft (Russia), and Rimed (US).

Natus Medical (US)

Natus Medical is the leading player in the global neuromonitoring systems market. The company has been operating in the neuromonitoring industry for more than two decades. It focuses on introducing new products and supporting current product offerings through a combination of internal as well as external efforts that are consistent with its corporate strategy. The company has a keen focus on leveraging its core technologies by introducing product line extensions as well as new product offerings. Natus Medical also seeks strategic partners in order to develop products. The company also tries to evaluate new, emerging, and complementary technologies in order to identify new product opportunities.

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

Nihon Kohden is another leading player in the brain monitoring market and exports its products to over 120 countries. In 2010, Nihon Kohden established a long-term business plan—CHANGE 2020—to focus on developing and selling technologically advanced products, increase its global sales & services network, and improve customer satisfaction.

The company adopts expansions and product launches as its dominant strategies to increase its growth in Japan as well as international markets. Through these strategies, the company expects to reduce expenses and increase its sales volume.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

# Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

# What types of annual and multi-year partnerships are brain monitoring companies exploring?

# Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

# Which are the recent contracts and agreements key players have signed?

# What are the recent trends affecting the brain monitoring market?

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=909

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com