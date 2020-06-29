Covid compliant checklist for jewellery stores

With Boris Johnson announcing that all of England’s non-essential retailers will start trading on the high street from June 15, several jewellers are planning up and down the country to open their stores next month.

And, as any business owner knows, reopening stores won’t be as easy as removing the shutters, flipping the lights back on and sticking jewelry in the windows.

Instead, jewelry retailers will have to meet new standards and follow government regulations to post-lockdown trade, and this will undoubtedly create a whole series of challenges businesses will have to navigate as they adjust to a ‘new normal.’

But don’t be afraid, the task ahead is not impossible, and we’ve put together the latest and most relevant government and market experts advice to compile a comprehensive list of what jewelry retailers need to consider in order to operate safely and stay in line with new constraints.

Although some of the advice can sound like common sense, it will help provide a structure that needs to be followed by businesses as they develop plans to start selling jewelry again in a brick and mortar setting.

And here’s the Certified Jeweller checklist for transforming your shop into a fully compliant retail company without further ado …

Talk about risk-all companies must carry out a risk assessment for Covid-19

Until reopening, all jewellers in their place of work need to evaluate and handle the risks of Covid-19.

As an employer, you are legally responsible for defending staff and others from threats to their health and safety.

This means you have to think about the risks they face and do everything reasonably feasible to minimize them, recognizing that you can’t eliminate Covid-19 ‘s risk completely.

Nonetheless, you must ensure that your company’s risk evaluation identifies Covid-19 ‘s risks, using policy guidelines to inform your decisions and control measures.

A risk evaluation is not about generating vast quantities of paperwork, but rather about defining sensible steps for managing the risks in your career.

If you have less than five jobs, or are self-employed, as part of your risk evaluation, you do not need to write down anything.

However, all employers do have a duty to consult their health and safety workforce. You will do so by listening to them and learning about the job and how Covid-19 can handle the risks.

The government notes: “People who do the job are also the best people in the workforce to consider the risks, and they will have a vision of how to job healthy. Involving them in decision making shows you are taking their health and safety seriously.’

Jewellers must meet with the representative of health and safety chosen by a recognized labor union or a representative appointed by employees if there is not one. As an employer, you can’t decide who’ll be the representative.

Jewelers will also consider posting their findings on their website – this is likely to be achieved by jewelry stores with 50 + employees. Companies in the UK have kept their Covid-19 strategies up-to – date with consumers, with experts urging companies to do so as a way to create trust and promote consumer confidence.

In the same vein, jewellers should display a notice in their window as recommended by the government to show that they have followed the guidance of the government.

Risk Management

Employers have a duty to reduce workplace risk by taking it to the lowest reasonable level.

Preventive intervention. Employers shall collaborate with all other employers or contractors who share the job

Workplace so as to protect the health and safety of everyone.

The Government says this in the Covid-19 context means working through these steps in order to:

– Increasing the duration of hand washing and surface cleaning at any place of work.

– Companies and workplaces should make every rational effort to allow them to work from home as a worker

Option one. Where work can not be done from home, workplaces will make any fair effort

To comply with the Government’s social distance guidelines (keeping people 2 meters apart

Wherever practical).

– If the social distancing recommendations in relation to a specific behavior can not be completely implemented,

Enterprises should decide whether the operation will continue for the company to survive and whether

So, take all necessary mitigation steps to reduce the risk of transmission between their employees.

The Guidelines note that further preventive steps include:

• Raise the amount of surface cleaning and hand washing.

• Keep as low as possible the task period involved.

• Screens or walls are used to isolate people from each other.

• Whenever necessary using back-to – back or side-to – side work (rather than face-to – face).

• Reducing the number of people with which each person has contact using ‘fixed teams or partnerships’

• (So everybody’s collaborating with only a few others).

• Finally, if people have to work face-to – face with more than a small group of fixed partners for a sustained period, then you’ll need to assess whether the activity can go forward safely. No-one has to work in an unsafe working environment.

• During your evaluation you should take special account of the fact that the people doing the research are

• A specific susceptibility to COVID-19.

• You could also consider any advice specifically produced for your sector

• Example by trade or trade union associations

What is going to work? Employers need to guard their team

The government continues to advise everyone should work from home, unless they can work from home. For jewellers – this means wondering whether any members of the team (maybe those working on the internet or marketing side) will start working from home while stores are reopening.

All jewellers should consider who is necessary to be on the premises and intend to provide the minimum amount of people required for a healthy and successful operation of the shop.

Employees will also consider that any of their staff are falling into the disadvantaged groups and make provisions for them to work from home where appropriate.

Jewellers would also have to ensure that workers with Covid-19 symptoms – or live with someone with symptoms – will not get to work.

To see the full government guidelines, jewelers should visit the government website section of the ‘working safely during Covid-19’ and read the regulations under ‘shops and branches.’