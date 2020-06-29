Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market2020- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Overview

global converged data center infrastructure market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 24.11 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Converged infrastructure technology is widely used these days for the integration of different constituents of an IT infrastructure including network orchestration and virtualization, servers, management software, storage units, and network functions. A new and advanced technology known as ‘hyper-converged infrastructure,’ which is based on converged infrastructure, is known to integrate all the functions of converged infrastructure in a scalable form for the simplification of management and the augmentation of data center performance. Converged data center infrastructure also has several benefits such as a reduction in IT spending on maintenance and support, reduction in infrastructure costs, and lower server downtime which makes the adoption in enterprises and industries cost-effective, efficient, and agile. One of the primary use-case of converged infrastructure is to minimize the issues that are concerning to the compatibility of different hardware configuration. Additionally, converged infrastructure solution is also used in the simplification of network management for faster time-to-value delivery.

Get Free Sample copy of Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7036

The converged data center infrastructure market is also estimated to register a whopping CAGR of 23% over the forecast period. Some of the primary factors contributing to the ascension of the global converged data center infrastructure market include the upscaling demand in several enterprises for building efficient and agile data centers, along with the upscaling deployment of software-defined networking. One of the main purposes of converged data centers is the reduction of manual labor and skills required for smooth operation of a data center. However, an entire data center cannot be converged completely, since users of these data centers purchase a converged component for specific applications. Alternatively, increasing awareness towards the adoption of hyper-converged data center infrastructure is expected to pose restrictions on the market growth for converged data center infrastructure. Even though working concept for both technologies is similar, the hyper-converged data center infrastructure is highly focused towards software-defined networking.

Key Players

Some notable players in the global converged data center infrastructure market include Nutanix Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Dell EMC (US), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), NetApp Inc (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Israel), and WS Atkins PLC (UK).

Market Segmentation

The converged data center infrastructure market has been segmented by component, deployment, end-users, facility, and region. By component, the global converged data center infrastructure market is studied for the segments of storage devices, computational devices, and networking devices. The storage devices segment is further bifurcated into hybrid array and flash. Networking devices segment is further segmented into switches, gateways, and routers.

By deployment, the global converged data center infrastructure market is segmented into pre-racked configuration and reference architecture. By facility, the market is analyzed for collocated data center and on-premise. By end-user, the global market for converged data center infrastructure is segmented into BFSI, retail & ecommerce, IT and telecommunication, energy & utilities, and transportation.

Access Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/converged-data-center-infrastructure-market-7036

Detailed Regional Analysis

The converged data center infrastructure market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (which includes the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). North America is expected to be at the forefront of the global converged data center infrastructure market during the forecast period. One of the foremost factors causative to the global converged data center infrastructure market’s growth is the rising number of data centers and rising usage of software-based networking by several enterprises for agile and efficient data networking. In addition, the US comprises some of the top most vendors present in the converged data center infrastructure market. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the changing IT infrastructure and high development in data center construction.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com