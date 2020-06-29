Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, Market Growth, Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019 – 2030

Although biopharmaceuticals offer significant profit margins and have been proven to be effective in treating a myriad of diseases, they are generally associated with high costs of development and complex manufacturing protocols; this is true for antibody-based products as well. Presently, there are a number of companies that claim to offer end-to-end solutions, ranging from antibody development to commercial production.

Further, prevalent trends suggest that sponsor companies are likely to continue relying on contract service providers for various aspects of antibody-based product development and manufacturing.

The USD 17 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Antibodies

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Bispecific Antibodies

• ADCs

• Others

Company Size

• Small

• Mid-sized

• Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

• Preclinical / Clinical

• Commercial

Type of expression system used

• Mammalian

• Microbial

Key geographical regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia and RoW

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/antibody-cmo-market/295.html

The Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Market Key Players:

• AGC Biologics

• Aldevron

• AMRI

• Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

• Emergent BioSolutions

• Eurofins CDMO

• FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

• KBI Biopharma

• Lonza

• Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

• Novasep

• Pierre Fabre

• Samsung BioLogics

• Synthon

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. Company Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

7. Case Study: Comparison of Small and Large Molecules (Biologics) Drugs / Therapies

8. Benchmark Analysis

9. Partnerships

10. Recent Expansions

11. Capacity Analysis

12. Demand Analysis

13. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Future of The Antibody CMO Market

16. Interview Transcripts

17. Appendix 1: List of Antibody Custom Manufacturers

18. Appendix 2: Tabulated Data

19. Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/antibody-cmo-market/295.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at info@rootsanalysis.com

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com