Analysis of the Global End Cartoning Machine Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled End Cartoning Machine Market (by product type (less than 70 Cpm, 70 Cpm to 150 Cpm, 150 CPM to 400 Cpm, and more than 400 Cpm), orientation (vertical, horizontal), dimensions (less than 200 cc, 200 cc to 1,000 cc, 1,000 cc to 5,000 cc, 5,000 cc to 10,000 cc , and more than 10,000 cc), end-user (food & beverage, healthcare, personal care)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of End Cartoning Machine.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure End Cartoning Machine cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential End Cartoning Machine growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Rising Use of E-Commerce and Huge Demand For Cartoning Machines by Logistics Drives the Growth

An end cartoning machine is a packaging machine that is used to form cartons or container. A cartoning machine forms cartons in different manners such as straight. Those in the closed format are folded, side-seamed, and ultimately sealed. Cartoning machines can be divided into two types such as horizontal cartoning machines and Vertical cartoning machines depending on the position of the carton that is fed through the machine.

On a vertical cartoning machine, the product is inserted manually or automatically and the carton is fed through the machine in a vertical position. While on horizontal cartoning machines, products are inserted from the side of the carton. Vertical cartoning machines used for packaging bare products and these products must be supplied by gravity. Horizontal cartoning machines commonly used in the packaging of food products.

Rising use of e-commerce and huge demand for cartoning machines by logistics drives the growth of the end cartoning machine market. Moreover, increasing demand from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries and the huge presence of food and beverage manufactures in different regions boost the growth of the end cartoning machine market. Rising demand for brand differentiation among organizations propels the growth of the end cartoning machine market.

Nowadays, manufactures are adopting new technologies for packaging products this in turn increases the demand for cartoning machines that fuel the growth of the end cartoning machine market. Furthermore, growth in the automation industry drives the growth of the end cartoning machine market. However, the absence of standardization and other advance packaging machines hampers the growth of end cartoning machine market. Innovation in technologies such as integrated barcode systems and vision systems is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the end cartoning machine market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the End Cartoning Machine Market

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific dominates the end cartoning machine market owing to wide industrialization and the huge presence of food & beverage product manufacturers in the region. The rising demand for cartoning machines by the logistics in the region boosts the growth of the end cartoning machine market. In Europe, the end cartoning machine market is expected to grow owing to rising e-commerce and increasing demand for the end cartoning machine in the region.

Report on Global End Cartoning Machine Market Covers Segments Such as Product Type, Orientation, Dimensions, and End User

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include less than 70 cpm, 70 cpm to 150 cpm, 150 cpm to 400 cpm, and more than 400 cpm. On the basis of orientation, the sub-markets include vertical and horizontal. On the basis of dimensions, the sub-markets include less than 200 cc, 200 cc to 1,000 cc, 1,000 cc to 5,000 cc, 5,000 cc to 10,000 cc, and more than 10,000 cc . On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH, ROVEMA GmbH, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Mpac Group plc., Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Douglas Machine Inc., SHIBUYA Packaging System Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A., ACG Worldwide Private Limited, and EconoCorp Inc.

