Mobile Video Surveillance Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Overview:

The cloud based video surveillance is gaining huge demand in small, medium and large scale size enterprise as it provides high standards security solutions. Major market players such as Huawei Technologies, Axis communication, Bosch Security, Dahua and others are investing heavily in research & development to innovate their offered products in video surveillance. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd is offering cloud based video surveillance solution which provides computer-vision processing, a storage platform, and scalable video imaging for intelligent video surveillance applications. The cloud-based video surveillance solution is integrated with alarm management platform, and video monitoring which helps the organization to meet the growing security demands.

The advancement in IoT and cloud based storage systems has driven the mobile surveillance market. Milestone systems, a leading provider of IP based video management software, introduced a mobile app named “Milestone Mobile” offering on-to-go surveillance to the users. It is available in 30 languages and can be connected via Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G network. Apollo Video Technology, Dallmeier and Briefcam companies are also fuelling the market growth by serving with innovative products.

The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market is expected to get high growth in coming years. Growing importance of cyber security, increasing concern of public security, and emerging IoT deployment in video technology is expected to drive the market during forecast period 2017-2023. However, privacy issues, and lack of high capacity storage systems are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Seon (Canada), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), Safety Vision, LLC. (U.S.), Rosco Vision Systems (U.S.), Maryland Security Professionals (U.S.), Briefcam (Israel), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Dahua (China), Hikvision (China), FLIR (U.S.), Avigilon (Canada), Pelco (U.S.), and Hanwha Techwin (Samsung Techwin) (South Korea) and Axis Communication (Sweden) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market.

Industry News:

December 2017 – Dahua Technologies, a leading provider of video surveillance solutions introduced Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell supporting video surveillance application. Mobile app & cloud services,

December 2017 – 3xLogic Inc., a leading intelligent security solution provider, has upgraded its access control software by including push notification feature in the mobile app. This mobile app is available for iOS as well as android platform. With this push notification feature, the user will get notification when a door is open, or left open and in case of Lock down thereby can perform necessary actions.

June 2017 – Eagle Eye Networks, a cloud based video surveillance provider, acquired Panasonic’s video surveillance solution to increase its capability to Europe market. With this acquisition, Eagle has included two key assets namely Camera manager and Panasonic Nubo, into their product portfolio.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Competitive Analysis:

Mobile Video Surveillance market appears to be competitive in the coming years owning to the presence of numerous large players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market- Segmentation:

The Mobile Video Surveillance Market can be classified into 3 key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Component: Hardware (Camera, storage systems, and monitor) and Software (video management software and video analytics)

Segmentation by End-User: Hospitality, Government, Military & Defence, Transportation, BFSI, Law Enforcement, and Education.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Regional Analysis:

North America has dominated the Mobile Video Surveillance market in 2016. The technology advancement, and increasing demand for IP cameras are some of the factors driving the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of safety & security, rising wireless IP surveillance market, and improvement in IoT are some of the factors driving growth in Asia-Pacific region. Europe mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow with a steady growth rate due to stringent regulations imposed by government.

