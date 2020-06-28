Guangdong Bell Company Announces Test Machines Required for IEC 62133 Standard Testing

Before launching to the market, battery and cell products need to be tested on the machines compliant with IEC 62133 standard. DGBell offers a wide range of battery test chambers that meet the IEC 62133 standard.

The batteries have an essential role in human life. It comes in many shapes and sizes, from miniature cells used to power hearing aids and wristwatches, to small, thin cells used in smartphones. It also comes in large lead-acid batteries or lithium-ion batteries in vehicles, and the huge battery banks that provide standby or emergency power for telephone exchanges and computer data centers.

Before launching on the market, several important qualifications must be undertaken for each battery production. The batteries must pass the IEC 62133 standard. IEC 62133 defines the requirements and tests for secondary cells and batteries. The test is particularly for batteries containing alkaline or other non-acid electrolytes and the other batteries made from them. The standard IEC 62133 distinguishes between lithium-ion cells, nickel, and batteries. Technical standards for battery sizes and types are issued by standards organizations such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

To meet IEC 62133 standard, companies must run a test on their battery and cell products. The machines/test chambers required for IEC 62133 standard testing are the machines that are produced by Guangdong Bell Experiment Equipment Co., Ltd. They include Thermal Abuse Test Chamber, Servo Computer Battery Crush Tester, Battery Internal Short Circuit Tester, Vibration test system, Shock Test System, Battery Drop Tester, Temperature Control Battery Short Circuit Test Chamber, Battery Crush Test Chamber, and Temperature cycling test chamber. Each test performs a durability and safety test. Thus, when the battery product launched to the public, they passed the International Electrotechnical Commission Standard.

“Our products are built to comply with the IEC 62133 standard. By undergoing the test, you can ensure your product quality and be ready to be sold worldwide,” said the Guangdong Bell company representative.

About Bell Company

Guangdong Bell Experiment Equipment Co., Ltd is a China-based company that focuses on the research and development of test chambers. They also produce and manufacture products such as EV (Electric Vehicle) Battery Safety Test Equipment, Li-ion Battery Safety Test Equipment, Environmental Test Equipment, and Mechanical Test Equipment. Bell company strives to provide top-class testing solutions, and pursuit of high quality, customer satisfaction for its clients around the world. For more information, please visit www.belltestchamber.com/testing-standard/iec62133/.

