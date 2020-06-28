Data Colocation Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2022

Data Colocation Market Scope:

Data colocation are data center services on rent to business that require storage, power services, cooling of services, networking, and other computing services. Data colocation also leases a different equipment needed to support the physical computing infrastructure. Market Research Future (MRFR) on studying the worldwide data colocation market in the “Data Colocation Market” report, reveals that the market between 2016 and 2022 is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 12% across the assessment period. In 2016, the data colocation market valued at USD 26 Bn and by the end of the assessment period is expected to touch a valuation of USD 51 Bn.

Advantages, such as saving time and money of an organization and reduction in problems related to on-premise data centers, especially the constant need to maintain are expected to surge the worldwide market of data colocation. Another important growth promoting cause for the data colocation market is the ability of Data Colocation Market to enable organizations and enterprises to increase the potential of any business by allowing them to focus on main activities. In addition, data colocation provides can aid in seamless accessibility of central data storage, environmental controls, backups, security or hosting serves, firewalls, and others. The reduction in the need for continuous maintenance is expected to be the major propeller for the data colocation market growth.

On the contrary, the data colocation market expansion can be challenged by lack of availability of large physical locations that is close to organizations to establish data centers. In addition, companies are often observed not to maintain complete control over servers that can be discouraging of data colocation adoption.

Data Colocation Market Key Players:

MRFR listed leading players of the data colocation market. They are; DuPont Fabros Technology, SunGard availability services (U.S.), Inc.(U.S.), American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communication, Inc. (U.S.), Interxion Holding NV (Netherlands), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), KDDI Telehouse Corporation (Japan), CoreSite Realty Corporation (U.S.), Global Switch Corporation (UK), and others. The report also states that data colocation market’s key players understanding on their marketing strategies, dynamics, and other trends of these market players.

Data Colocation Market Segmental Study:

The data colocation market study is done by service components, type, and end-users.

By service type, the market is classified into large scale and small scale. The large scale businesses segmented is more likely gain sizable traction for the data colocation market.

By components, the market is classified into network hardware, server & storage, cooling units, and others.

By end-users, the data colocation market is segmented into IT & telecom, banking & insurance, healthcare, energy, government, and others.

Data Colocation Market Detailed Regional Analysis:

MRFR’s regional insights of the data colocation market reveals that the market is likely to appear highly competitive. The geographic analysis of the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The data colocation market in North America is expected to lead in the global data colocation market.

The region market growth can be attributed to the increase in number of data center requirements in the IT sector. Leading players of the market and the use of advanced infrastructural architecture of the region by them can promote the expansion of the North America data colocation market. The data colocation market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming years because of the substantial rise in the production of data. The data colocation market in Europe is expected for a high rise. Market players are making investments in data colocation centers, which can surge the expansion of the regional market.

