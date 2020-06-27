Neonatal Hearing Screening Device Market Overview by Size, Demand and Growth Factors up to 2027

Substantial hearing impairment is the most common diseases in infants. Hearing screening devices are used for treatment of loss or hard-of-hearing in neonates. For example, according to American Academy of Pediatrics hearing loss is found in one to three per thousand in neonates and approximately in one to four infants in every hundred new born babies which is expected to growth market growth in near future.

Market Drivers

Increase in birth rate in developed and an underdeveloped region is the major key driving factor which is expected to boost the global neonatal hearing screening device market growth. According to World Bank in 2010 various countries have high birth rate including Uganda, Mali, and some African Countries have faces high birth rate and have high risk of neonatal problems. Also, in several other developing countries such as Mexico, South Africa, and India have moderate birth rates but unavailability of advanced neonatal care devices and equipments. Therefore, there will be high demand for hearing screening devices which is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled neonatal nurses and low accessibility to advanced neonatal technologies in hearing devices are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global neonatal hearing screening devices market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Device Market is segmented into product such as Immediate Screeners, OAE/ABR Testing Devices, and Audiometers (Screening Audiometers, and Diagnostic Audiometers), by Indication such as Combination Hearing Loss, Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss, and Others, by test such as Uncomfortable Loudness Level (UCL) Test, Most Comfortable Listening (MCL) Test, Speech Recognition Threshold Test, Speech Discrimination Test, Tympanometry, Static Acoustic Impedance, and Bone Conduction Test. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinic, and Others.

Also, Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Device Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Immediate Screeners

OAE/ABR Testing Devices

Audiometers

Screening Audiometers

Diagnostic Audiometers

By Indication

Combination Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Others

By Test

Uncomfortable Loudness Level (UCL) Test

Most Comfortable Listening (MCL) Test

Speech Recognition Threshold Test

Speech Discrimination Test

Tympanometry

Static Acoustic Impedance

Bone Conduction Test

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinic

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

