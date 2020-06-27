Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Overview, Size, Demand and Global Analysis Report By 2027

Infant phototherapy is referred to the use of lightwave for treatment of jaundice in infants. Various light sources are used for the manufacturing phototherapy devices including Gas Discharge Tubes, Quartz Halogen Lamps, Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs), and Fluorescent Lamps (FL).This is most common method to reduce bilirubin levels in infants. Bilirubin is compound which is responsible for jaundice.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Infant-Phototherapy-Devices-Market/request-sample

Market Drivers

Increase in number of newborn population and increase in prevalence of jaundice in newborn babies are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global infant phototherapy devices market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, presence of major key players in the market and availability of products are expected to drive the global infant phototherapy market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for infant phototherapy devices in developing country is expected to propel the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

However, stringent regulatory conditions and laws are the challenging factors for market which is expected to hamper the global infant phototherapy devices market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Is segmented into light source such as Gas Discharge Tubes, Quartz Halogen Lamps, Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs), and Fluorescent Lamps (FL), by configuration such as Fixed Device, and Mobile Device. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospital & Neonatal Clinics.

Also, Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Infant-Phototherapy-Devices-Market

Market Taxonomy

By Light Source

Gas Discharge Tubes

Quartz Halogen Lamps

Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Fluorescent Lamps (FL)

By Configuration

Fixed Device

Mobile Device

By End User

Hospital

Neonatal Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:-

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com