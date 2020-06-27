Covid19 update: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Market participants can us0065 the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. The major players covered in the report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair plc., Maytronics, iRobot Corporation, Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier lnc., ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, and SHARP CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Robotic vacuum cleaner market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 18,269.34 million by 2027 from USD 4,679.66 million in 2019. Increasing use of connected devices is driving the growth of the market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner and others. Floor vacuum cleaner is dominating type segment in the region as due to consumer goods revolution women are inclined towards adopting the vacuum cleaner for the ease of cleaning floor. This factor allows the market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

On the basis of operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control. Self-drive mode is dominating the operation mode segment with highest rate, considering self-drive robotic vacuum cleaners can work in the absence of human with minimal cost increment. Self-drive vacuum cleaners are equipped with proximity sensors which allows it sense the walls and clean accordingly.

Based on charging type, the market is segmented into manual charging and automatic charging. Manual charging is dominating the segment as automatic charging is latest technology and yet to be adopted by customers. Automatic charging technology is present in latest models of robotic vacuum cleaners which are less in numbers as compared to manual charging robotic vacuum cleaners.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic stores, e-commerce, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets and others. Electronic stores are dominating the distribution channel segment mainly due to trust issues as customers prefer to buy electronic products offline in order to get the genuine product.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Residential is dominating the end user segment as worldwide residential infrastructures are more as compared to commercial, institutional and industrial infrastructure.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

