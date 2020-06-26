Subscriber Data Management Market 2020 – Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Market Synopsis:

The global subscriber data management market is presumed to garner USD 5 billion during the forecast period (2018-2023)

The telecommunication industry has been witnessing massive growth in recent times. The subscriber base of the industry has observed exponential rate of growth and the trend is assessed to continue over the next few years. The global subscriber data management market, bas per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study, is expected to strike 15% CAGR across the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Also, the study highlights that the market is estimated to earn revenues worth USD 5 Bn by the end of the evaluation period.

Telecommunication industry has observed technological innovations which has driven its growth. The evolution from 2G to 3G and then to 4G has intensified the need for standard software for data management. This, in turn, is likely to catapult the subscriber data management market on upward trajectory. Also, 5G is set to be commercialized by 2020. It is anticipated to expedite growth of the market in the years to come.

Increasing penetration of smartphones, in conjunction with rising per capita income, is expected to benefit the expansion of the subscriber data management market in the forthcoming years. On the flip side, data privacy concerns and complex architecture can pose challenges to market players.

Competitive Dashboard:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amdocs Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Openwave Mobility Inc. (US), Computaris International Ltd (UK), and Procera Networks Inc. (US) are some of the noted players participating in the global subscriber data management market. Technological innovations are expected to be introduced by the key players for strengthening their footholds in the global market. In addition, rising investments in regional expansion is also expected to spur competition in the subscriber data management market over the next couple of years. Other growth trajectories poised to be opted by the market participants are collaborations, research & development, collaborations, agreements, product innovations, technological advancements, etc. The competitive landscape of the market is projected to attract new entrants over the next couple of years. It assures that the subscriber data management market is set to remain highly lucrative in the years to come.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of solution, the global subscriber data management market has been segmented into equipment identity register, identity repository, user data repository, and network congestion analysis.

Based on network type, the subscriber data management market has been bifurcated into fixed-line network and mobile network.

Based on deployment model, the global subscriber data management market has been divided into on-premise and on-cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the subscriber data management market has been bifurcated into small-medium enterprise and large enterprises.

On the basis of application, the global subscriber data management market has been segmented into proxy solution, home subscriber server, home location register, and revenue assurance.

Regional Analysis:

A geographical assessment of the global subscriber data management market is covered in this MRFR report on regional as well as country-level basis. The major regional segments of the market include – North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is poised to maintain its standing at the pole position through the review period. Early adoption of the technology has facilitated the growth of the regional market by leaps and bounds. It also houses a considerable fraction of key players which is assessed to multiply revenues of the market in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific exhibit immense growth potential. It is likely to register the fastest growth rate over the next few years. Increasing subscriber base in the region is poised to lead the market’s growth in the nearby future.

