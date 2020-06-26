Covid19 update: Real-Time Locating System Market tremendous Growth | AiRISTA Flow, Alien Technology, Aruba Networks

Real-Time Locating System Market study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities and technologies.The renowned players in STANLEY Healthcare , Savi Technology , Sonitor Technologies, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., CenTrak, DECAWAVE, Ubisense, AeroScout International, PINC Solutions, SKYTRON, Motorola Solutions, Inc. Zebra Technologies Corporation, Versus Technology, Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, STATSports Technologies, AiRISTA Flow, Alien Technology, Aruba Networks, Identec Group and many more.

The global real-time locating system market is expected to reach USD 9.42 billion by 2025 from USD 2.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in RFID (Radio frequency identification detection) in tracking system.

Growing demand in Wi-Fi protected Access, which limit the physical areas.

Research and development took place to improve the WLAN in physical location.

Rising demand for fleet tracking, inventory & asset tracking.

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

Market Segmentation: Global Real-Time Locating System Market

The market is based on offering type, technology, applications and geographical segments.

Based on offering type, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into RFID, W-Fi, UWB and BLE.

Based on applications, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and process industries, government and defense, hospitality and retail, others. The others segment is sub segmented into academics, warehousing, yards and docks monitoring.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Key Drivers: Global Real-Time Locating System Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global Real-Time Locating Systems increased usage of Real-Time Locating Systems in media & entertainment and events, enhanced mobility due to wireless system and rising adoption of Real-Time Locating Systems in infotainment services.

On the other hand, problem in battery efficiency of Real-Time Locating Systems may hinder the growth of the market are hampering the growth of the market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Real-Time Locating System Market Competitions, by Manufacturer

4 Global Real-Time Locating System Market Analyses by Regions

5 North America Real-Time Locating System Market by Countries

6 Europe Real-Time Locating System Market by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Real-Time Locating System Market by Countries

8 South America Real-Time Locating System Market by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Real-Time Locating System by Countries

10 Global Real-Time Locating System Market Segment by Type

11 Global Real-Time Locating System Market Segment by Application

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

