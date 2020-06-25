New Analysis report of Mobile Imaging Market |Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Mobile Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5%.

Mobile imaging provides direct X-Ray electrocardiogram (EKG) and ultrasound services to residential, private sector, and medical facilities. Mobile imaging is the faster and cheaper compared to conventional and in-house imaging services.

Increase in COVID 19 pandemic is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the mobile imaging market growth. For instance, in April 2020, Carestream Health Company had announce that company has increased manufacturing of portable, diagnostic imaging systems such as DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System, and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System in response to novel COVID 19 pandemic. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which is expected to propel the global mobile imaging market growth. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s 2019 statistics around 48% adults in United State are suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Mobile-Imaging-Market/request-sample

However, low flexibility of moving mobile imaging unit and requirement of frequent maintenance are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global mobile imaging market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as DMS Health Technologies, Inc., Accurate Imaging, Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Shared Imaging LLC, Imaging On Site, Inc. Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.¸ and InHealth Group

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Mammography

Bone Densitometry

PET/CT

MRI

CT

Ultrasound

X-ray

By End User

Sports Organizations

Rehabilitation Centers

Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies

Home Healthcare Providers

Hospitals & Private Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Mobile-Imaging-Market