IV Equipment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in North America and Europe

Intravenous (IV) therapy devices are used to administer liquid substances directly into a vein. They can deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers. Presently, many companies are developing various infusion devices capable of being integrated with alarm devices, monitoring devices, and data exchange systems.

The overall IV equipment market is expected to grow from USD 10.07 billion in 2017 to USD 13.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the aging population, and growing number of surgical procedures. The high growth in developing countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the IV equipment market in the coming years. However, stringent regulatory requirements for new products and increasing incidence of medication errors and lack of wireless connectivity in most hospitals pose challenges for the growth of this market.

IV catheters to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on product, the IV equipment market is segmented into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and others. In 2016, the IV catheters accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market growth in this segment.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for IV Equipment

North America accounted for the largest share of the global IV equipment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a well-established healthcare industry, growing demand for advanced medical treatments, the presence of major players, and increasing government healthcare expenditure.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the prominent players in the global IV equipment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.) held the major share of the IV equipment market and will continue to dominate the market between 2017 and 2022. Other major players operating in this market are Smiths Medical (U.K.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.).