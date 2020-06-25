Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Food Automation Market 2019-2025

Our latest research report entitled Food Automation Market (by type (motors & generators, discrete controller systems, visualization, rotary, linear products), function (packaging, palletizing, sorting, grading), application (dairy, bakery, beverage, vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Food Automation.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Food Automation cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Food Automation growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Growing Demand For Safe Food Products At A Low Price In The Developing Countries Are Expected To Boost Demand

The automation in the food industry helps the food processors to maintain the quality and appearance of the final food products for the long term. This helps to minimize the application of scarce resources like raw material, human labor, and raw materials as compared to other processes. Further, the food products made from the automation process are safer as compared to the manual process.

The automation process helps to maintain the prescribed standard of the final food products easily, which is not possible through the manual or semi-manual process. It helps the producers to improve the profit margin on products offered for sale, and boost its brand image among the consumers. Moreover, it helps to trace the raw material ingredients, which in turn improves the food safety of the offered food products.

The continuous growing competition among the food processing companies to provide food products at a cheap cost is forcing them to adopt automation in their processing and other allied activities of food processing. Further, the continuous increasing raw material cost and labor wages are reducing the profit margin of the owners in this labor-intensive manufacturing industry.

Additionally, the growing focus for the efficient use of scarce resources as water and the raw material is motivating manufacturers to adopt automation in their business activities.

Additionally, the continuous growing demand for safe food, which has less human intervention during processing, packaging among the millennial consumers is catalyzing the growth of the food automation market.

However, the cost factor of modern food automation equipment is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for safe food products at a low price in the developing countries are expected to boost demand in the near future.

North America Dominates the Food Automation Market

In terms of region, North America dominates the food automation market, owing to the presence of several leading players, who are actively engaged in this business. Additionally, the presence of a large number of food processing companies, fruits, and vegetable processing companies, and the extensive presence of the fast-food retail chains are continuously helping to grow the food automation market in this region.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for safe food products among the young and middle-class consumers in the region.

Report on The Global Food Automation Market Covers Segments Such as Type, Function, and Application

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include motors & generators, motor controls, discrete controller systems & visualization, rotary & linear products, and other types. On the basis of function, the sub-markets include packaging & re-packaging, palletizing, sorting & grading, picking & placing, processing, and other functions. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include dairy, bakery, beverage, confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Emerson Electric, Rexnord Industries, LLC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fortive, GEA Group, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

