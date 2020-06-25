HVAC System Market is Thriving worldwide| Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Applications

HVAC system is commonly referred as Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning System. This system is used to control the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin. HVAC system consist three subsystems like heating, air conditioning, and ventilation which are work together and provide purified air to the vehicle cabin as well as ensures thermal comfort for passengers and drivers. High temperature, humidity level, and increase in disposable income of consumer are the major driving factor for market which will grow the global HVAC system market during this forecast period.

Increase in demand for energy efficient solution like HVAC system is expected to boost the global HVAC system market growth; furthermore, increase in government initiatives through tax credit programs is expected to propel the growth of global HAVAC system market. In addition to that, development of smart cities and smart homes will have the positive impact on global HVAC system market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for HVAC systems due to need for upgrade or refurbishment will fuel the growth of global HVAC system market. In other hand, rise in technological developments is expected to drive global HVAC system market growth. For instance, in September 2017, Carrier had launched new digital solution for commercial HVAC system which improves engagement and remote management of HVAC system.

However, huge installation cost of energy efficient HVAC system is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global HVAC system market. Also, lack of skilled professionals is expected to hinder the global HVAC system market. Furthermore, lack of awareness about benefits of HVAC system is the challenging factor for the global HVAC system market.

Market Key players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Samsung Electronics, Nortek, Mitsubishi Electric, Lennox, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson, Electrolux, United Technologies, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls, Ingersoil Rand, and Daikin.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Heating

Ventilation

Cooling

By Technology

Automatic

Manual

End User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

