Global Embedded System Market Technology, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2027

An embedded system is based on the principle of processing core of large system which is used to perform specific task and it comprises of microprocessors or microcontroller. Embedded system is made up with computer memory, computer processor, and input/output peripheral devices. Embedded systems are widely used in various sectors such as Automotive, Communication, Energy, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense.

Rise in number of research and development activities associated with embedded system is expected to drive the growth of global embedded system market. Furthermore, increase in demand for ADAS in Electrical vehicle and hybrid vehicle is expected to propel the growth of global embedded system market. Moreover, increase in technological advancements in embedded systems is expected to fuel the growth of global embedded system market. For instance, in March 2020, EmbeddedTech had launched Next Generation State-of-The-Art-Embedded Systems Development Platform for rapidly building electronic hardware prototype.

This innovation involves virtualizing the microcontroller so that we can easily run normal computer in virtual environment. Into that virtualized components are easily connected to microcontroller. In addition to that, rise in demand for multicore processors in military application will have the positive impact on global embedded system market growth. In other hand, high demand for portable devices equipped with embedded system is expected to drive the global embedded system market growth.

However, Vulnerability of embedded systems to cyber threats and security breaches is expected to hamper the global embedded system market growth. Also, high production cost, short product lifecycle related to embedded system is expected to hinder the global embedded system market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key layers are discussed in this report such as INFINEON, ANALOG Devices, QUALCOMM, Cypress Semiconductor, Microchip, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductor, RENESAS, STMICROELECTRONICS, and Intel.

Market Taxonomy

By Components

Hardware

Software

By System Size

Small Scale Embedded Systems

Medium Scale Embedded Systems

Large Scale Embedded Systems

By Application

Automotive

Communication

Energy

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

