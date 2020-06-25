Dental Industry Market Size, Development Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The dental industry includes the diagnosis, treatment, instruments, and devices related to oral health. There are various problems related to oral health such as pigmentation in gums, teeth cavity, brown or discoloration of teeth and others which are treated under the dental, medical industry. The key factors driving the dental industry include rising aging population globally, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry treatments, and increasing demand for dental procedures.

However, factors such as low dental insurance coverage compared to general health, lack of technological awareness and grey market of dental products, hinder the market growth. The market for the global Dental Industry Market Size is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players:

Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg Co., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nakanishi Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations Inc., and 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet, Kangda Medical are some of the major players for global dental industry market.

Segmentation

The global dental industry market is segmented on the basis of discipline, consumables and end users.

On the basis of the discipline, the market is categorized into restorative dentistry, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, and oral surgery.

On the basis of consumables, the global dental industry market is segmented into dental burs, whitening material, dental biomaterial, gingival retraction material, dental anesthetic, dental syringe, and endodontic supplies. The dental biomaterial segment is sub-segmented into dental cement, dental bone graft and regenerative tissue material. The gingival retraction material is further sub-segmented into gingival hemostatic agents, gingival retraction cord and gingival retraction paste/gels/cap. The dental anesthetic is further sub-segmented into topical anesthetics, injectable anesthetic, and non-injectable anesthetic.

On a regional basis, the global dental industry market in the Americas is segmented into two major regions, i.e., North America and Latin America.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global dental industry market owing to the increasing prevalence of fungal infection in the mouth, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry treatments and a huge patient population suffering from oral diseases across the Americas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the US oral and dental health data 84.6% of children aged 2-17 years have a dental visit in the US in 2016 which increase the dental industry in this region.

Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and the presence of developed economies like the US and Canada fuel the market growth.

Europe is second in the global dental industry market owing to a huge number of children’s suffering oral problems, increasing geriatric population, and presence of the developed economies like the UK, Italy, France, and others. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the presence of developing economies, a growing healthcare sector and rising geriatric population drive the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global dental industry market owing to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.