Baby Personal Care Market Size Worth $8.2 Billion By 2026 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Baby Personal Care Market, published by KBV research, The Global Baby Personal Care Market size is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2019 the market was led by hypermarkets and supermarkets. Consumers tend to purchase baby personal care products from hypermarkets and supermarkets in conjunction with other delivery channels/platforms due to the availability of a wide range of personal care items for children. In addition, hypermarkets and supermarkets are offering baby personal care products at cheaper prices than other retail stores.

Asia Pacific led the industry in 2019 and is predicted to grow over the projected period at the fastest growth. Countries like China and India are the main contributors to development in the global market. In the Asia Pacific, demand for baby personal care goods is projected to increase, as the population in this area is expected to grow exponentially in the near future. Brazil dominates the market in Latin America, as it has the highest child population.

In 2019 cosmetics appeared as a key segment. Items such as baby bath care and hair care accounted for substantial market share in the cosmetics category. While such products are expensive, a considerable number of consumers (parents) still prefer their children to branded and premium products.

Structural Insights: https://www.kbvresearch.com/baby-personal-care-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of L’Oreal Group, Dabur India Ltd., Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting), Abbott Laboratories, Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, and The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Global Baby Personal Care Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores and

• E-Commerce

By Product

• Cosmetics

• Toiletries and

• Other Products

By Geography

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest of North America

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

• Brazil

• Argentina

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• L’Oreal Group

• Dabur India Ltd.

• Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting)

• Abbott Laboratories

• Unilever PLC

• The Procter and Gamble Company

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Johnson and Johnson

• Beiersdorf AG

• The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)