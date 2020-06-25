Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Report – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

• Several companies worldwide claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for a variety of antibody-based products.

• The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; majority of antibody CMOs claim to operate as one stop shops and have presence across different regions.

• In recent years, a steady increase in partnership activity has been observed in this domain; a variety of deals have been inked related to antibodies for use across a number of different disease indications.

• At present, the installed, global antibody contract manufacturing capacity is estimated to be approximately 2.2 million liters, distributed across companies of all sizes worldwide.

• In order to enhance core competencies related to this field of research, CMOs are actively investing in upgrading existing infrastructure and expanding their respective manufacturing capacities.

• In fact, ongoing capability improvement efforts and facility upgrades have led to the establishment of industry benchmarks, which serve as a standard for new product development initiatives in this domain.

• Given that there are several antibody-based drug / therapy candidates being evaluated across various stages of development, the demand for such products is anticipated to rise significantly over the next decade.

• Antibody-based product developers are likely to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations in mid to long term, resulting in a multi-billion growth opportunity for contract service providers.

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/antibody-cmo-market/295.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Table of Contents

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Concept of an Antibody

3.3. Structure of an Antibody

3.4. Antibody Isotypes

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Antibodies

3.6. Types of Antibodies

3.6.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

3.6.2. Bispecific Antibodies

3.6.3. Polyclonal Antibodies

3.7. Overview of Contract Manufacturing

3.8. Need for Outsourcing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.9. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Number of Employees

4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Antibody Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Antibodies Manufactured

4.2.7. Analysis by Expression Systems Used

4.2.8. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications

4.2.9. Additional Services Offered

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Input Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Contract Manufacturers in North America

5.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Contract Manufacturers in Europe

5.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Contract Manufacturers in Asia

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. AGC Biologics

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.2.4. Future Outlook

6.3. Aldevron

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.3.4. Future Outlook

6.4. AMRI

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Service Portfolio

6.4.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.4.4. Future Outlook

6.5. BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim)

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Service Portfolio

6.5.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.5.4. Future Outlook

6.6. Emergent BioSolutions

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Service Portfolio

6.6.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.6.4. Future Outlook

6.7. Eurofins CDMO

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Service Portfolio

6.7.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.7.4. Future Outlook

6.8. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Service Portfolio

6.8.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.8.4. Future Outlook

6.9. KBI Biopharma

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Service Portfolio

6.9.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.9.4. Future Outlook

6.10. Lonza

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Service Portfolio

6.10.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.10.4. Future Outlook

6.11. Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Service Portfolio

6.11.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.11.4. Future Outlook

6.12. Novasep

6.12.1. Company Overview

6.12.2. Service Portfolio

6.12.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.12.4. Future Outlook

6.13. Pierre Fabre

6.13.1. Company Overview

6.13.2. Service Portfolio

6.13.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.13.4. Future Outlook

6.14. Samsung BioLogics

6.14.1. Company Overview

6.14.2. Service Portfolio

6.14.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.14.4. Future Outlook

6.15. Synthon

6.15.1. Company Overview

6.15.2. Service Portfolio

6.15.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.15.4. Future Outlook

6.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.16.1. Company Overview

6.16.2. Service Portfolio

6.16.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.16.4. Future Outlook

7. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL AND LARGE MOLECULES (BIOLOGICS) DRUGS / THERAPIES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Small Molecule Drugs and Biologics

7.2.1. Comparison of Strengths and Weakness of Small Molecules and Biologics

7.2.2. Comparison of Key Specifications

7.2.3. Comparison of Manufacturing Processes

7.2.4. Comparison of Key Manufacturing related Challenges

8. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Region-wise Benchmarking

8.3.1. North America, Peer Group I

8.3.2. North America, Peer Group II

8.3.3. North America, Peer Group III

8.3.4. Europe, Peer Group IV

8.3.5. Europe, Peer Group V

8.3.6. Europe, Peer Group VI

8.3.7. Asia, Peer Group VII

8.3.8. Asia, Peer Group VIII

8.4. Concluding Remarks

9. PARTNERSHIPS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnerships Models

9.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing: List of Partnerships

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Antibody

9.3.5. Analysis by Project Scale

9.3.6. Analysis by Focus Therapeutic Area

9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships and Type of Partnership

9.3.8. Geographical Analysis

9.3.8.1. Continent-wise Distribution

9.3.8.2. Country-wise Distribution

10. RECENT EXPANSIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturers: List of Expansions

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Antibody

10.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

10.2.5. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility and Type of Expansion

10.2.6. Analysis of Most Active Players by Number of Expansions

10.2.7. Geographical Analysis

10.2.7.1. Country-wise Distribution

11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

11.3.1. Analysis by Company Size

11.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

11.3.3. Analysis by Expression System

11.3.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

11.3.5. Analysis by Geography and Scale of Operation

11.3.6. Analysis by Geography and Company Size

11.4. Concluding Remarks

12. DEMAND ANALYSIS

12.1 Chapter Overview

12.2 Assumptions and Methodology

12.3 Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market: Overall Annual Demand

12.3.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation

12.3.2. Analysis by Geography

13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

13.3. Overall Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030

13.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Antibody

13.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Company Size

13.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

13.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Expression System Used

13.8. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geography

13.8.1. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030

13.8.1.1. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies

13.8.1.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies

13.8.1.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.8.1.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.8.1.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.8.1.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations

13.8.1.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Microbial Cell- based Operations

13.8.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030

13.8.2.1. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies

13.8.2.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies

13.8.2.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.8.2.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.8.2.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.8.2.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell- based Operations

13.8.2.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations

13.8.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030

13.8.3.1. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies

13.8.3.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies

13.8.3.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.8.3.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.8.3.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.8.3.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations

13.8.3.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations

14. SWOT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Strengths

14.3. Weaknesses

14.4. Opportunities

14.5. Threats

14.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

14.7. Concluding Remarks

15. FUTURE OF THE ANTIBODY CMO MARKET

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Outsourcing Activity Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth

15.3. Shift from One-time Contractual Engagements to Strategic Partnerships

15.4. Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies

15.5. Growing Biosimilars Market to Contribute to the Growth of the Contract Services Segment

15.6. Capability and Expertise Expansions by CMOs to become One Stop Shops

15.7. Offshoring Outsourcing Activities to Maximize Profits and Expand Existing Capacities

15.8. Challenges Faced by both Sponsors and Service Providers

15.9. Concluding Remarks

16. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific

16.3. David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

16.4. Claire Otjes, Assistant Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences

17. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF ANTIBODY CUSTOM MANUFACTURERS

18. APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA

19. APPENDIX 3: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/antibody-cmo-market/295.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at info@rootsanalysis.com

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com