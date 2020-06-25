A LIFE OF EDUCATION REPORTS 450% INCREASE IN ENROLLMENTS SINCE START OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

25th June, 2020, DUBAI, UAE: The closure of gyms and working from home has created more time for adult learning, UAE-based website A Life Of Education (alifeofeducation.com) reports. Many people in the fitness industry are using that time for self-improvement, investing in their futures, boosting their resumes, and benefitting from the knowledge of world-renowned thought leaders.

Offering a wide range of fitness courses, the portal was co-founded by Caroline Leon, who suffered a rock climbing accident that left her learning to walk again after 14 reconstructive surgeries to her spine, pelvis and feet, and her rehabilitation trainer Keith O’Malley-Farrell, the website was launched in September 2019.

A Life of Education co-founder Keith O’Malley-Farrell said “Our platform’s mission is to bring knowledge and expertise from around the world to fitness professionals here in Dubai. It is fantastic to see how the fitness industry is turning what would otherwise been unallocated time, into time spent investing in themselves through education and self improvement. Online CPD courses for teachers will pay significant dividends over the near term as they return to more regular work patterns. Furthermore, the long term benefits are clear as fitness professionals are able to create more diversified and sustainable offerings that benefit the increasingly sophisticated and varied needs of their clients.”

A Life of Education is now home to over 100 online courses from experts across the globe, covering topics including Human Anatomy courses, fitness courses, Human Anatomy Course, Pain and Injury Rehabilitation Courses, Courses on Diabetes,Pilates Courses, Exercising with Parkinson’s Disease, Women’s Health Courses on the Menstrual Cycle, PCOS, Nutrition during pregnancy, Exercising during and after Menopause, & the recently popularised Ketogenic Diet.

It has never been easier to access the expertise of doctors, lecturers, physiotherapists and more, with the likes of London-based Ollie Blenkinsop, the Course Director of the Masters in Sport Rehabilitation, London) and diet researcher and prolific author Dr. Cliff Harvey sharing his knowledge on low carb and Ketogenic eating.

Simply scroll through the offering to find your area of interest, whether it’s understanding stress or the art of yoga sequencing, and click to sign up. You enjoy lifetime access, zero deadlines and can learn from home. All courses are internationally recognized by REPs (Register Exercise Professionals) so they come with the highest available endorsements for online learning, with participants receiving downloadable PDF notes, and a short multiple choice Q&A in order to gain their certificate of completion.

The general public has also been visiting alifeofeducation.com for a huge range of FREE online workouts, with Pilates, HIIT, exercises for teens and stretching available.