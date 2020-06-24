Printing Machines Market Size 2020-2027 : Industry Share, Demand, Growth and Key Players Analysis

Global Printing Machines Market was valued at USD 19.89 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 23.11 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 0.28%.

Printing machine is a mechanical device for applying pressure to an inked surface resting upon various print medium including cloth or paper. Rise in investments in various sector is expected to drive the global printing machines market during this forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancements in printing industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the growth of printing machines market across the world.

Market Restraints

However, high production cost and harmful environmental impact are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global printing machines market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Konica Minolta Business had launched new Digital print enrichment press named as MGI JETvarnish 3D One. These printers have ability to generate more high impact printed communications and profitable decorative embellishments on industrial and commercial applications such as booklets, business cards, brochures, book covers, and retail display signs and posters. Furthermore, increase in demand for recyclable labels in packaging industry which is expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for printing in textile industry will fuel the global printing machines market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Printing Machines Market is segmented into type such as Digital, Flexographic, and Offset (SheetFed, and Web). Further, market is segmented into end use such as Publication, Packaging, Commercial, and Others.

Also, Global Printing Machines Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Digital

Flexographic

Offset

SheetFed

Web

By End User

Publication

Packaging

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

