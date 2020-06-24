Oral Mucositis Market : In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors 2023

Oral Mucositis Market Size, Growth and Trends By Cause (Oral Mucositis Caused by Chemotherapy, Oral Mucositis Caused by Radiotherapy, Oral Mucositis Caused by Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, and Others ), End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Oncology Hospitals, and Research Institutes), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Global Forecast till 2025

Rising Incidence of Anal Cancer to Drive Oral Mucositis Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces a new release examining the global oral mucositis market. The report examines the segmentation and competitive dynamics of the global Oral Mucositis Market and presents readers with forecasts for the 2017-23 forecast period. According to the report, the global oral mucositis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Oral mucositis is a disease comprising of lesions on the mucosal membranes of the mouth. The highly painful condition often develops as a side effect of cancer treatment and increases in severity in accordance with the severity of the chemo treatment. While the disease itself is not threatening, its effects can be deadly for the patient, as the excruciating pain can render a person unable to swallow and eat solid food, making it difficult to fulfill their nutritional requirements. Thus, oral mucositis can indirectly affect a person’s nutritional profile and lead to disastrous consequences. The open sores also present an infection risk and can thus lead to other diseases that can sneak in through the open wounds. Thus, while oral mucositis presents as a fairly minor condition, its consequences can be debilitating and devastating for patients, particularly those already suffering from cancer.

The rising incidence of cancer is the prime driver for the global oral mucositis market. The widespread use of chemotherapy, due to the absence of feasible alternatives, is also a contributing factor to the growth of the global oral mucositis market. Cancer has been rising in prevalence across the world over the last few decades and especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), cancer is spreading rapidly. This has led to a rise in the prevalence of other diseases associated with cancer, such as oral mucositis. Since oral mucositis rarely arises on its own, the oral mucositis market is largely dependent on the spread of cancer.

Segmental Analysis:

The global oral mucositis market is segmented on the basis of cause and end use.

By cause, the oral mucositis market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Chemotherapy is the leading cause of oral mucositis and is likely to remain the same over the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals and oncology hospitals segments dominate the global oral mucositis market due to its close association with cancer. Other end users include dental clinics and research institutes.

Regional Analysis:

The global oral mucositis market is divided by geography into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas dominate the global oral mucositis market due to the widespread prevalence of cancer and widespread use of chemo- and radiotherapy to treat it. On the other hand, the oral mucositis market in APAC is rising at a steady rate and is likely to emerge as a key segment in the coming years. In the Americas, particularly North America, branded drugs are the major medicine for oral mucositis due to the presence of a highly developed medical industry. The incidence rate of anal cancer is the highest in North America among these regional segments, making it the leader in the global oral mucositis market.

Europe, APAC, and MEA markets for oral mucositis are all expected to grow considerably over the forecast period, though the incidence of anal cancer in MEA is the lowest and is likely to remain low over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the global oral mucositis market include Shoreline Pharmaceuticals Inc., Izun Pharmaceutical Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celleutix Corporation, Himalaya, Oragenics, Kinnear Pharmaceuticals, and Soligenix Inc.