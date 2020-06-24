Migraine Treatment Market Growth, Size Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts 2022

The global migraine market report is geographically distributed across the following key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will have the lion’s share in the market during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of the migraine market in the region include the launch of CGRP based therapies, adoption of novel therapeutics, huge target population, especially in the US, increasing R&D activities in the region, and increasing incidence of migraine. The US is the major contributor in the region.