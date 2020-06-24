Magnetostrictive Level Sensor Market Size, Growth Insight And Global Industry Forecast by 2027

Magnetostrictive Level Sensor is an electronic device which is used for detection of liquids and their flow in structure or in the open. These are widely used in various sectors such as Industrial manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Energy & Power. Magnetostrictive level sensors are categorized into two types such as Point Level Monitoring, and Continuous level Monitoring.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of the product by various end user industries which is expected to boost the global magnetostrictive level sensor market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements in automotive & automobile industry will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. For instance, October 2018, ABB had launched new magnetostrictive liquid level transmitters to improve level measurement for various applications in chemical, oil & gas, and power generation industries. Moreover, in May 2018, Balluff had released new magnetostrictive linear position sensor for hazardous areas.

Market Restraints

However, huge competition in market is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global magnetostrictive level sensor market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Magnetostrictive Level Sensor Market is segmented into type such as Point Level Monitoring, and Continuous level Monitoring. Further, market is segmented into application such as Industrial manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Energy & Power.

Further, Global Magnetostrictive Level Sensor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Point Level Monitoring

Continuous level Monitoring

By Application

Industrial manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Energy & Power

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

