Structured Cabling Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Structured Cabling Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global structured cabling market 2020 to touch a valuation of USD 17,181.2 million by 2022. MRFR also projects that the global market can achieve a robust growth rate of 10.0% from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period).

Rising end-to-end connectivity throughout network components combined with technological developments in IT equipment are some of the chief growth boosters in the structured cabling market. Cloud connectivity along with IoT technology, as well as automation is the latest major technological trends that are noting a surge in their adoption across several sectors. With the increasing adoption of such advanced technologies in various industries, the cabling infrastructure of various IT devices has become extremely complex. As a result, centralized solutions are being explored to effectively manage these crucial IT assets.

The demand for Structured Cabling Market is mounting at a tremendous pace, given the increasing adoption of software technologies that offer an effective platform to operators to manage the network as well as connectivity of the devices. Colossal data generation as well as storage requirements across these industrial sectors can boost the demand for effective cable management technologies and provide a significant push to the overall market growth. Technological innovations and advancements in IT infrastructure devices lead to high complexity in the cables’ arrangement as well as their connectivity with the electrical devices, which are bound to boost the need for structured cabling in the coming years.

Most of the vendors in the structured cabling market are coming up with advanced cabling solutions that can bring down all the complexities and help the operators analyze the device connections as well as their networking in a shorter time. Building infrastructure locations where structured cabling is extensively used include equipment room, entrance facilities, telecommunications room, backbone cabling, work area and horizontal cabling.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/structured-cabling-market-2266

Leading Vendors:

Leading companies that are positively influencing the growth of the structured cabling market include Legrand SA (France), Superior Essex (Georgia), Panduit (U.S), Paige Electric (U.S), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Belden Incorporated (U.S), Hitachi Cable America, Inc. (U.K.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Nexans S.A. (France), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Siemon (U.S), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Brand-rex (Scotland), to name a few.

Market Segmentation:

The market for structured cabling has been classified into wire category, application, product type and end-user.

Segmentation depending on the type of wire includes 5e, category 6, category 6A as well as category 7. Category 6 leads the market and was worth USD 5,137.17 million in 2016. The segment is also deemed to expand at a rate of 10.77% during the appraisal period.

The market segments by application include local area network (LAN) along with wide area network (WAN). WAN forms the biggest market and is touted to surge at a stunning rate of 11.13% over the review period.

The product types discussed are Co-axial Wire, Fiber and Copper Wire. Copper wire is the leading product type in the market and was valued at USD 7,587.09 million in the year 2016. The segment holds the potential to attain a robust growth rate of 10.24% in the following years.

The market segments, with respect to end-user are industrial, residential & commercial, IT & telecommunication, transportation, government, and others. IT & telecommunication is the dominant segment in the market and was estimated at USD 2,524.8 million in 2016. The segment is on track to achieving a CAGR of 11.07% in the near future.

Regional Outlook

The geographical segmentation of the structured cabling market comprises Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is counted among the top performing regional markets for structured cabling, as the region notes a high penetration of Internet of Things as well as the surge in the cloud related technology across enterprises. Also, significant transformation of the telecommunication industry has led to emergence of substantial growth prospects for the structured cabling market in the region.

The European structured cabling market is all set to note remarkable growth in the upcoming years, thanks to the rising trend of digitization and the subsequent rise in the demand for data centers. Strict laws with respect to data security in the region, such as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation, boost the demand for an elaborative data center infrastructure demand, and provide a considerable push to the structured cabling market in Europe.

APAC, led by the emerging nations like India, China and Japan, can be the fastest growing market for structured cabling in the ensuing years. The regional market benefits from the mounting awareness about structured cabling and the innovations across technology hubs. More and more providers within the region are now focusing on the integration of video as well as data capabilities in an attempt to leverage their network. This way, they strive to tap new markets with expansive service offerings. The surging trend of 5G technology is also giving rise to a host of attractive growth opportunities for the market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com