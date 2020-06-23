SCADA Market COVID – 19 Impact Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

SCADA Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “SCADA Market” report, state several factors that can cause changes in the market course of progress. As per MRFR study, the SCADA global market can surge at 9.80% CAGR across 2018 to 2023. The growth of the SCADA market can be supported by the rise in need for automation. The availability of automated SCADA systems can bolster the expansion of the global market. The remote controlling abilities can boost the expansion of the SCADA market. The rise in application of SCADA for exploration of new oil reserves and gas fields at low operational price can spur the SCADA market growth. In addition, causes, such as trending, alarm, graphic display, and data storing features can impel the market growth. The renewable energy sector has high potential to offer SCADA market for growth. The lack of infrastructural support for SCADA Market to surge can impede the growth of the market. Latest product developments and increased smart-phone ownerships can aid in the easy delivery of SCADA solutions for the expansion of the market.

SCADA technology allows industries to monitor, collect, and process real-time data that can be executed both locally and at remote locations. The technology allows consumers to directly control devices, such as valves, sensors, motors, and pumps via effective human‐machine interface (HMI) solutions. The rise in demand for industrial SCADA system can underpin the expansion of the SCADA market. The continuous increase in the need to maintain efficiency, and accuracy in data processing to make smarter decisions and communication system to handle issues can support the expansion of the SCADA market. Ongoing advancements in technologies can on SCADA due to efforts made by market players can further enhance the system efficacy.

Major Players Covered:

MRFR profiled some reputed companies in the global SCADA market. They are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Omron Corporation, Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Radiflow, Emerson Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Honeywell Automation.

Segment Overview:

The SCADA market study is based on component, end-user, and deployment.

The component-based segments of the SCADA market are hardware, and solutions and services. The growing adoption of SCADA software can prompt the expansion of the global SCADA market.

The deployment-based segments of SCADA market are on-cloud and on-premise. The rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions for deployment to run SCADA solutions can prompt the expansion of the global market.

The end-users based segments of the market are chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, energy and power, oil & gas, water and waste management, manufacturing, telecommunication, and others. The generation of data across different sector is high, and so is the need for procuring real-time information. Real-time information about customers can aid enterprises to expand customer base and hold on to customer loyalty. Thus, the high number of end-users can cause the expansion of the global SCADA market.

Regional Analysis:

APAC SCADA market is expected to stand at the global forefront. The use of automation technologies can spur the APAC market. The rise in need for high-quality products, resulting in increase in production rates can underpin the expansion of the market. The availability of affordable task force can support the expansion of the market.

The rise in demand for process automation across different sectors in developing regions of APAC can impel the expansion of the SCADA market. Investments made in power transmission and distribution for establishing effective means to develop electricity generation and distribution across China, Japan, and India are likely to spur the expansion of the market.

