Rheumatic Fever Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Rheumatic Fever Market Research Report: By Diagnosis (Physical Exam, Blood Test, Electrocardiogram, Other), by Treatment (Pharmacotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), by End-User– Forecast Till 2023

Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market – Segmentation

The global rheumatic fever market has been segmented into diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel, and end-user.

The market on the basis of diagnosis has been segmented into physical exam, blood test, electrocardiogram, and echocardiogram.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into pharmacotherapy. The pharmacotherapy segment is further segmented into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medication, anticonvulsant medication, and others. Further, the anti-inflammatory medication segment has been segmented into aspirin, naproxen, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Rheumatic Fever Market – Market Highlights

Rheumatic fever or acute rheumatic fever is an inflammatory disease that can affect the brain, heart, joints, and skin. The condition can develop if strep throat and scarlet fever infection are not treated effectively. Scarlet fever and strep throat are caused by bacteria called group A Streptococcus. Moreover, rheumatic fever can cause permanent damage to the heart valves leading to rheumatic heart disease. The global rheumatic fever market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The rising occurrences of rheumatic fever and the growing prevalence of rheumatic heart disease are key drivers for the growth of the market during the assessment period. Additionally, rising government expenditure for the healthcare sector is expected to fuel the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 470,000 new cases of acute rheumatic fever occur each year globally. However, factors such as lack of awareness about rheumatic fever and limited healthcare facilities in emerging economies may hinder the growth of the market.

Global Rheumatic Fever Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Eli Lily and Company.

Rheumatic Fever Market – Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global rheumatic fever market during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector, increasing research and development, and rising prevalence of rheumatic heart disease in the region.

Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to technological development and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for the least share of the global rheumatic fever market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and low manufacturing costs of pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the rising prevalence of rheumatic heart disease in the African region is expected to contribute to the market growth.

