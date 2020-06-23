India Decentralized Cold Storage Market to Witness Significant Growth until 2025

Growing need for post-harvest produce storage management is expected to drive the growth of India decentralized cold storage market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Decentralized Cold Storage Market By Power Solution (Solar, Biomass, Others), By Storage Capacity (0-5MT, 6-10MT, 11-15MT), By Temperature Type (Chilled v/s Frozen), By Application (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat Products, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, the India decentralized cold storage market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the growing adoption of sustainable & affordable technologies to empower the agricultural industry. Additionally, in order to reduce the gap between deposition by farmers and collection by trucks from procurement centers is further expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026. Also, refrigeration increases and preserves the quality of produce. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years. Besides, use of renewable energy reduces the dependency on polluting diesel generator sets is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, decentralized cold storage serves as a micro solution for addressing major macro issues. This in turn is expected to spur the market growth until FY2026.

The India decentralized cold storage market is segmented based on power solution, storage capacity, temperature type, application, company and region. Based on power solution, the market can be categorized into solar, biomass and others. Out of these, the biomass segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to its reliability, renewability and ability to reduce waste. The agricultural waste can be used to produce biomass and can then be used as a power source for decentralized cold storage. Based on temperature type, the market can be split into chilled and frozen. Among these, the frozen food segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the growing consumer preference for ready to eat and convenience food. This has led to an increase in demand for frozen food such as vegetables, fruits, (especially those which are not available in all seasons), meat products, among others. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into dairy products, fruits & vegetables, meat products and others. Here, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to dominate the market since they are highly perishable and generally have a shelf life of few days. Sometimes, the produced fruits & vegetables are unable to reach the buyers and get spoiled on their way. This in turn is expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026. Additionally, India is the second largest producer of fruits & vegetables in the world. Hence, increasing the need for their preservation for fulfilling the needs of country’s population and trade purposes is anticipated to fuel the market growth However, the dairy products segment is expected to register significant growth in the market. This can be accredited to the production and improvement in quality of dairy products, especially milk, which generally gets spoiled within 2-3 days.

Cool Crop Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ecozen Solutions, Bharat Refrigerations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Power Systems, Tan90 and others are some of the leading players operating in India decentralized cold storage market.

“Decentralized cold storages can be used, owned and operated by the farmers. Additionally, these are expected create huge job and livelihood opportunities in the country, thereby driving the growth of market through FY2026. Additionally, India is an agrarian country and agriculture forms the backbone of Indian economy. Continuous efforts by the government to improvise the agricultural industry, improve the socio-economic status of the farmers and develop a self-reliant rural India are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through FY2026. Furthermore, agricultural industry in India is seasonal and limited this in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Decentralized Cold Storage Market By Power Solution (Solar, Biomass, Others), By Storage Capacity (0-5MT, 6-10MT, 11-15MT), By Temperature Type (Chilled v/s Frozen), By Application (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat Products, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”,has evaluated the future growth potential of India decentralized cold storage market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India decentralized cold storage market.

