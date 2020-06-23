How to Start Your Own Export Import Business

If you are interested in starting an import/export business in India, there are a lot of considerations you need to make. In recent times we have seen major growth in export and import of goods and services in India. More and more business owners, entrepreneurs are trying into this business.

But to get into this business, it’s important to learn about international trade and it’s important to start from the beginning. If you are new to this business and want to take a step ahead.You can attend their import-export course online to understand the complete business outline and documentation of this business.

Here are some points that can help you in setting up an export and import business

1) Firm Registration

First of all, you need to do registration for a sole propriety or partnership firm in the city of your headquarters, with standard procedure with a relevant business name & logo.

2) Bank account

You will need to apply for a current bank account which is allowed to deal with foreign exchange.

3) Obtain PAN

This is a necessary document which any importer or exporter requires.

4) Register for IEC (Import Export Code)

As per international trade policy, it is compulsory to obtain 10 digit IE code for export/import in India.

5) Finding Export-Import Statistics

Research country wise, region wise about the top product and services in demand and what you want to export or import.

6) Logistics

Perhaps the most difficult phase of the import-export business is the logistics of taking a product produced somewhere and selling it somewhere else.

Export in itself is a very wide concept and a lot of preparations is required by an exporter or importer before starting this business. If you need guidance in starting your own import-export business you can consult to Aaronica Global Exim.