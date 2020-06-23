Covid19 update: Conversational AI Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Nuance Communications, Inc., Baidu, SAP SE, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Inc., Avaamo

Conversational AI Market is the chief active factors boosting or obstructing the market growth, application of the product or services in different fields, major market holders, regional analysis, and the market’s financial condition by taking into consideration various factors such supply chain, demand, size, manufacture analysis, forecast trends, share, production, sales, growth of Conversational AI Market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global conversational AI market are Google LLC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Nuance Communications, Inc., Baidu, SAP SE, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Inc., Avaamo, Conversica, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Solvvy, Pypestream Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Rulai, Creative Virtual Ltd.

Conversational AI is the usage of messaging app, chatbots and other digital platform so that they can provide platform to the customers where they can interact with virtual assistant and can solve their problem. This also helps the organization to improve by finding new techniques to communicate with the customers. Increasing demand for AI- powered customer support services is the factor which is fuelling the conversational AI market.

Market Drivers:

Less development cost of the Chabot is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in the conversional AI is another factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Less information about the conversational AI is restraining the market

Lack of efficiency in chatbot is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

By Component (Platform, Services), Type (Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Chatbots), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automated Speech Recognition), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention, Onboarding and Employee Engagement, Data Privacy and Compliance, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

By Component (Platform, Services), Type (Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Chatbots), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automated Speech Recognition), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention, Onboarding and Employee Engagement, Data Privacy and Compliance, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis

Global conversational AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global Conversational AI Market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global Conversational AI Market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

