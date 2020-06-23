Coating Resins Market Overview by Size, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2027

Global Coating Resins Market was valued at USD 38.10 billion which is expected to reach USD 49.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.8%.

Coating resins are defined as polymer compounds which are used as primary compounds in the manufacturing of paints & coatings. These resins are act as protective layers for various objects and are exclusively used to provide resistance from hardness, corrosion, stain and weather. Formation coating resins production is based on various techniques such as Radiation Cured, Powder Coating, High Solid, Solvent Borne, and Waterborne.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand from end use industries like Automotive, Protective & Marine, Industrial, and Architectural is the key driving factor which is expected drive the growth of global coating resins industry. Furthermore, rise in demand for roadway markings as well as increase in residential and commercial constructions are the market boosting factors which are expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, rise in production of automobiles is expected to fuel the global coating resins market growth. High demand for coating resins due to its weather resistance properties will significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent regulations rules and regulations are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global coating resins market.

Market Segmentation

Global Coating Resins Market is segmented into type such as Saturated Polyester Resin, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Vinyl, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others, by technology such as Radiation Cured, Powder Coating, High Solid, Solvent Borne, and Waterborne. Further, market is segmented into application such as Vehicle Refinish, Automotive OEM, Protective & Marine, Industrial, Architectural, and Others.

Also, Global Coating Resins Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Saturated Polyester Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Vinyl

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

By Technology

Radiation Cured

Powder Coating

High Solid

Solvent Borne

Waterborne

By Application

Vehicle Refinish

Automotive OEM

Protective & Marine

Industrial

Architectural

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

