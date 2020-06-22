Mining takes place in difficult and remote environments. A reliable and effective communication system is an essential requirement to ensure safety and allow uninterrupted communication during routine mining processes. From exploration to extraction to delivery, wireless has become an integral part of the process. So, why is a wireless system of communication needed in mines?

SAFETY

Mining work takes place thousands of feet beneath tons of rock. When mining disasters occur, the ability to communicate with the trapped miners is crucial. For this reason and more, mining operations require a rugged communication system that can operate through multiple layers of rock and earth.

DURABLE DEPENDABILITY

Wireless communication involves transmission of various types of data. A wireless system of communication is indispensable in mines as wired systems are often unable to withstand disasters. Wired systems fail when connectivity is a must: for instance, in case of a roof fall, fire outbreak, explosion, power or battery failure.

The modern, wireless technology provides the perfect solution to this problem because a wireless system of communication:

• is reliable

• reaches inaccessible areas

• works during crisis situations

• works over long distances

• increases productivity

• reduces operational costs

• can be installed at a low cost

From exploration to extraction to delivery, wireless technology has become an integral part of the process to improve productivity, reduce costs and enhance safety. Applications range from voice and data communications to fleet management and remote video surveillance. Wireless system designers serving the Mining industry are called upon to build networks that offer continuous and balanced coverage.

Mobile Mark’s antennas cover most commercially available wireless networks like 5G, LTE, ISM, WiFi, RFID, Military, VHF/UHF and other specialized networks. Our WiFi, Cellular and GNSS antennas in the mining industry are known for being high-performing and reliable. Installers will like the fact our antennas are easy to install and service free.

Multiple technology options are available, including WiFi, Cellular, and GPS. Wireless system designers serving the Mining industry are called on to build networks that offer continuous and balanced coverage. Mechanical integrity of the antennas can be as important as electrical performance. Mobile Mark’s wide range of antennas can help make that possible.

For more information please see our new Mining Brochure with our list of antenna solutions for the mining industry.

ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.

Mobile Mark Antenna Solutions designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, 5Gready, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M, Industrial IoT, IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com.