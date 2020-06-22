COVID19: Impact on Thermasonic Ultrasound Market Industry, Finds Fact.MR

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Thermasonic Ultrasound Market is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth. The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of X.XX% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028. The valuation of the global Thermasonic Ultrasound Market was around US$X.XX%. Given the rate of development, the new valuation of the market will be around US$XX.XX by the end of the forecast period in 2028. The Fact.MR research provides detailed information about the key segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the present situation of the vendor landscape of the global Thermasonic Ultrasound Market.

The global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is the largest market for global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers, owing to the large number of ultrasound procedures conducted in the region. The growing number of hospitals and diagnostics labs in the region is propelling the market growth, which can be attributed to the low cost of manufacturing in these regions. China is expected to spearhead market growth, followed by India, Vietnam, Indonesia and others.

North America, dominated by the U.S., accounts for the second largest share of the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market. North America is estimated to be followed by Europe, which is led by Germany, France and others. However, growth in the developed markets is expected to be stagnant and the rate of growth is expected to be relatively slow.

The Middle East and Africa thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market is expected to create the highest market opportunity, owing to the growth in ultrasound testing in these regions. The Middle East and Africa market is dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market include Parker Laboratories, Inc., Nissha Co., Ltd., NEXT Medical Products Company, Scorpia India Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Performance Health, Jorgensen Labs, Whitehall Manufacturing and others.

Based on operations, the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into,

Manual

Automated and Programmable

Based on utility, the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into,

Portable With Battery

Stationary Without Battery

Based on end users, the global thermasonic ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Home Setting

