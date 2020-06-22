Analysis of the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Forecast to 2023 Using A Base Year of 2017

Our latest research report entitled Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market (by global gluten-free packaged food market size, forecast, cagr, product(bakery, baby food, and ready meals), (NA, EU, APAC, ROW)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Gluten-Free Packaged Food.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Gluten-Free Packaged Food cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Gluten-Free Packaged Food growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Health and Wellness Trend is a Major Factor for the Growing Demand

The global gluten-free packaged food market was sized over USD 2.37 billion in 2015. The global gluten-free packaged food market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023. Introduction of new gluten-free products, the health and wellness trend is another major factor for the growing demand for gluten-free food products, gluten-free products are generally consumed among people suffering from gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and other gluten allergy remains the key factor driving the growth of global gluten-free packaged food market.

Furthermore, the growth in this market is also escalated by raising numbers of gluten-intolerant consumers in the world market. Moreover, rules and regulations for gluten-free packaged foods vary across countries, corruption among the manufacturers, the pricing of the gluten-free packaged food is a major concern among consumers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Rising awareness and the health and wellness trend, and increased marketing initiatives by the manufacturers are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Report Segments the Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market by Product and by Region

Market segmentation based on different product includes a bakery, pasta, baby food, and ready meals.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Dr. Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Boulder Brands Inc, Others.

Reasons to Buy this Report: