Nanoelectronics Market 2020 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

The global nanoelectronics market is anticipated to garner a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed report.

Nanoelectronics is associated with the use of technology in the field of electronics and gadgets. Nanoelectronics has a size less than nanometers. It refers to the use of nanotechnology in electronic components. This particular technology covers a varied set of materials and devices. It includes dimensional nanotubes/nanowires, hybrid molecular/semiconductor electronics, or advanced molecular electronics. It generally works with the use of nanotechnology for electronic components, using technology less than 100 nm in size. This further helps to reduce the size of computer systems.

Industry Updates

July 2019: At the technology forum ITF USA 2019, a world-leading research and innovation hub in digital technologies and nanoelectronics, IMEC, has presented a dual-damascene 21nm pitch test vehicle for manufacturing the 3nm logic technology node. A 30% improvement in the resistance-capacitance product was obtained with this test vehicle, without impacting reliability. The need to deploy scaling boosters like self-aligned blocks and self-aligned vias in 3 nm and beyond interconnect technologies has also been exhibited.

Competitive Dashboard

The key players operating in the global nanoelectronics market include HP Development Company (U.S), Fujitsu Laboratories (Japan), Everspin Technologies (U.S), C3Nano (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Nanosys Incorporation (U.S), Eastman Kodak Company (U.S), QD vision Incorporation (U.S), Imec int (Belgium), Eikos Incorporation (U.S), Multibeam Corporation (U.S), HZO (Herpes Zoster opthalmicus) (U.S), and Oxford Instruments (U.K).

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The nanoelectronics industry is estimated to experience witness significant change in the next few years, driven by the adoption of mobile devices and advent of advanced technologies like the IoT, applications moving on to the cloud, logic, and data. Advancements in nanotechnology have transformed the manufacturing procedures of devices, thus making them portable besides reducing their power requirement. The rising use of nanoelectronics in field emission displays, nanotube backlights, and transmission films is anticipated to trigger the demand from the nanoelectronics material and equipment market. Moreover, the growing use of nanoelectronic materials in equipment for nanoimprint and extreme ultraviolet lithography is predicted to create new growth opportunities for the nanoelectronics market across the globe.

On the contrary, the soaring demand for customer service, short product life cycle, and application support by the end users are some of the major concerns likely to create barriers for the growth of the nanoelectronics market globally.

Global Nanoelectronics Market: Segmental Analysis

The global nanoelectronics market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and end users.

By type, the nanoelectronics market has been segmented into graphene, carbon nanotubes, nanosilver, nanofibers, nanobuds, nanowires, and others.

By application, the nanoelectronics market has been segmented into data storage and processing, coating and films, electronic packaging, displays, and computers.

By end use, the nanoelectronics market has been segmented into military and defense, electronics and semiconductors, automobile, healthcare, information technology, telecom, and aerospace.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the nanoelectronics market spans across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is predicted to acquire the lion’s share in the global market. The regional growth can be credited to the soaring demand for nanoelectronics equipment and material from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Moreover, the R&D for drug development has triggered the demand for nanoelectronics equipment and material in the region.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit high growth during the assessment period. The semiconductor and electronics industry in Taiwan, Japan, and China are predicted to encourage the demand for nanoelectronics material and equipment. The growing manufacturing capacity of consumer electronics in India is influencing the market’s growth to a large extent.

