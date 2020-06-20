Business Law Assignment Help

In Business Law Assignments the main questions may be:

1. What is the article about?

2. What are the key legal issues to be considered from the discussion?

3. What would you do, to deal with this issue from a legal perspective and why?

The article mainly is related to misleading information and raising funds. Such articles require you to understand various legislation related to this particular activity, fundraisers in this case. Therefore, also ascertaining the liability while comparing what is and what ought to be. Such cases are not just limited to its information, but also, liability for defective products.

Sample of Business Law Assignment Questions

Write an essay between 800 and 1000 words using proper APA formatting on the following:

What are the key areas in which contract law has evolved from traditional concepts to addressing equitable solutions or complex modern day transactions and structures? What is the impact of compromising certainty in the interest of justice? Are there particular applications in your line of work or your organization? (The organization could be paid work or a volunteer organization that you belong to.)

Evaluation

Assignment 1 will be marked in its entirety out of 100. The following rubric indicates the criteria students are to adhere to, and their relative weights to the assignment overall.

Activity/Competencies Demonstrated % of Final Grade

1 Identification and summary of the areas of contract law that have evolved to address complex contemporary transactions and structures /30

2 Analysis of the impact of the evolution of contract law on commercial enterprise /30

3 Assessment of the relevance of the impact to your work or organization /20

4 Use of scholarly and credible sources of evidence/research to support assertions /10

5 Use of appropriate writing convention and format /10

Total /100