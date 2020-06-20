Brothels In Nevada Exempted From Paying the License Fee Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The profession of legal prostitution in Nevada is one of its kind professions which despite being criticized by a few groups of people, continues to impress the clients with the same passion. It would be interesting to know that the sex industry is one of the highest tax-paying industry in the state of Nevada in the United States of America. The worth mentioning feature of these brothels is that they are fully under the control of state legislature and operate strictly according to the laws determined by the government.

However, from time to time different rules are imposed by the government to control their activities in the interest of the public. In short, it can be said that the government administer their activities and retains its full control over their execution. Interestingly, in its new decision the City Council of Elko, has agreed to exempt the brothels from paying their regular fees to the government for one quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. This order from the council comes in response to the order from the Governor of Nevada to close the brothels in Nevada from May 17, 2020, as an impact of the global pandemic COVID-19.

According to recent reports the major brothel owners in Nevada, Mona’s Ranch, INEZ’S D&D, Desert Rose, and Sue’s Fantasy Club had requested the council to exempt them from paying the license fees that is going to due on June 30, 2020, for the period starting from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020. The brothels in Nevada have to pay the annual fee of $6,500, divided into instalments. It is reported that owners of these brothels had applied to shut down their services for six-months going through the existing situation. But received an exemption of $1,625 for the remaining quarter of the year. Commenting on the decision one of the brothel owners said that they are not sure that whether they will be granted permission for resuming their services from the next phase of unlocking that is slated to commence from June 30, 2020.

Going through the recent situation in the world, where most of the countries have initiated unlocking and executed various commercial activities to boost their declining economy, it is believed that the government will show its empathy towards the brothel houses and permit them to offer some of their services following the government instructions.

Well, speaking about the services offered by the brothels, some of these brothels like INEZ’S D&D, offer lots of services that offer equal entertainment to both the men and women clients. Besides this, these brothels pay equal attention to the safety of their workers and adopt all those measures that help in protecting them from sexual diseases and from being humiliated by their clients.

Meanwhile, the news regarding relaxation from paying the license fees for the next quarter is believed to bring a smile on the faces of the brothel owners.