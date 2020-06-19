Wear Your Vibe of Happy Style with Amazon Fashion’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2020

Amazon Fashion’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale is guaranteed to ‘life your spirits’ by letting you wear your happy vibe with the coolest brands, latest trends and a budget of your choice. Make the most of this Wardrobe Refresh Sale from 19th – 25th June 2020 with Prime Early Access beginning from 18th June at 12 noon. Take time to regroup and re-energize your closet with upto 70% off on clothing, footwear, bags, jewelry, sportswear and beauty which includes specialty stores such as The Plus-Size Store, The Designer Boutique, The Premium Watch Store, The Premium Luggage Store, Yoga Store, The Mask Store, Sneaker Store and Precious Jewelry Store among others.

The 7th edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale is in line with our first-ever global savings event, created to bring our customers great value on seasonally relevant fashion selection, both from well-known brands and emerging small businesses. Surround yourself with everything that adds value to your life and remember to show yourself some love.

Here are our recommendations. While you stay safe at home, you can shop for the top brands and latest trends here

WOMEN

Shades of Summer Red: Whether it’s a simple t-shirt or an A-line dress, embrace those fiery reds. Bold, bright, warm and energetic, this shade is sure to cheer you up. Go bold with this vivid and dynamic hue.

Recommendations:

Van Heusen A-line Midi Dress

Pluss Women’s Maxi Dress

Only Women’s T-shirt

Embellished Flats: It’s time to bring back the bling with embellished flats. Choose a versatile pair that will suit both western and ethnic wear. Comfortable and stylish, you’ll be able to run around in these all day.

Recommendations:

Catwalk Women’s Stone Encrusted Clear Slides

Clarks Women’s Botanic Lily Silver Fashion Sandals

BATA Women’s Suzy Fashion Sandals

Oversized totes: Totes never go out of style, they’re definitely a wardrobe must-have. Oversized totes are both utilitarian and stylish. You can play with prints, stripes or bright colors.

Recommendations:

Van Heusen Women’s Tote Bag

Caprese Monna Women’s Tote Bag

Lavie Rania Women’s Tote Bag

Pops and Pastels: Liven up your eyes with electric blue eyeliner or a nude cut-crease. Flaunt that at-home manicure with sky blue or muted beige. Experiment with a mix of vibrant and pastel shades to make a statement.

Recommendations:

Faces Hi-Shine Nail Enamel

Lakme Insta Eyeliner Blue

Lakme 9 to 5 Eye Quartet, Desert Rose

MEN

Vintage Print Tees: Vintage printed tees are a simple way to spruce up your wardrobe. Opt for colors such as mustard yellow, aquamarine blue and coral pink for a happy and punchy summer mood.

Recommendations:

Max Men’s Printed Slim Fit T-Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Printed Regular fit T-Shirt

Levis Men’s Regular T-Shirt

Gunmetal Watches: The dark grey of the gunmetal gives your watch a classy touch. Whether it’s a gunmetal dial or strap, the cool tone can also be combined with gold, rose gold or silver accents.

Recommendations:

Diesel Chief Analog Black Men’s Watch

Casio Edifice Chronograph Men’s Watch

Fossil Dean Men’s Watch

Printed Kicks: Printed shoes are in vogue this season, a fun version of neutral colored kicks. The perfect way to elevate your basic tee and jeans is to pair them with printed kicks.

Recommendations:

Converse Unisex’s Sneakers

Puma Unisex’s AVID NU Knit Sneakers

Vans Men’s Asher Sneakers

Clay Masks: It is requisite to exfoliate regularly and deep clean your skin. A clay mask removes any buildup of any dirt, oil, pollution, and other impurities. It works marvelously for all skin types and leaves your skin feeling fresh, clean and hydrated

Recommendations:

The Moms Co. Natural Clay Face Mask

Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask

WOW Skin Science Gold Clay Face Mask

KIDSWEAR

Bright Tees: Graphic, classy V-neck, rugby style or polo tees in vibrant colours are the best picks for kids. Whether they’re attending online classes or playing in the house, t-shirts are the ideal attire.

Recommendations:

Max Boy’s T-Shirt

US Polo Association Boy’s Plain Polo

United Colors of Benetton Boy’s Striped T-Shirt

Summer Dresses: Summer dresses are comfortable, classy and suitable for all occasions. Pair the dress with sneakers for a casual and sporty look.

Recommendations:

US Polo Association Cotton a-line Dress

Mothercare Cotton a-line Dress

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Dress