Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share, Forecast & Development by 2027

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.88%.

Nuclear medicines/radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds which are administered to patients and monitored via special imaging devices. These are used to diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. Nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceutical components are composed of organic molecules with radioisotopes. Radioisotopes emits gamma rays are used for diagnosis.

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases like cancer is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth. For instance, in 2018, according to World Health Organization (WHO) around 9.6 million people were dead due to cancer across the world. Also, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will have the positive impact on global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements is expected to propel the global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth.

However, short life of radiopharmaceuticals is the restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the global nuclear/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Also, logistical difficulties, supply shortage and lack of qualified professionals will affect the global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented into type such as Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine (SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, Tc-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, and Others), PET Radiopharmaceuticals (F-18, Rubidium-82, and Others), by procedure such as Brachytherapy Isotopes, Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Therapeutic Procedures, PET Radiopharmaceuticals, and SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals. Further, Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented into application such as Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Thyroid, and Others.

Also, Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Iba Molecular, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Nordion, Inc, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt PLC, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

• Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

o SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

o Tc-99m

o Tl-201

o Ga-67

o Others

• PET Radiopharmaceuticals

o F-18

o Rubidium-82

o Others

By Procedure

• Brachytherapy Isotopes

• Alpha Emitters

• Beta Emitters

• Therapeutic Procedures

• PET Radiopharmaceuticals

• SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

By Application

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Thyroid

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

