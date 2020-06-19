Laboratory Informatics Market: Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2027

Global Laboratory Informatics Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8%.

Laboratory informatics is the application of information technology which is associated to data management tools, software, and platform of instruments. By using laboratory informatics scientific data that can be processed, captured, and interpreted for immediate use. Also, it is used to manage, storing, and sharing for supportive research and development activities.

Increase in technological advancements in various genomics and heredity testing practices which is expected to boost the global laboratory informatics market growth. Furthermore, growing developments in cancer genomics studies will have the positive impact on global laboratory informatics market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of robotics and process automation is expected to propel the global laboratory informatics market growth. Also, increase in use of laboratory information management systems in hospital-based labs which are expected to fuel the global laboratory informatics market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tech Mahindra, PerkinElmer, Inc, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabWare,, Infosys, LabLynx, Inc., ID Business Solutions Ltd, Agilent Technologies, and CSols Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

• Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

• Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems

• Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

• Scientific Data Management System

• Electronic Lab Notebooks

• Laboratory Information Management Systems

By Delivery Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud based

By Component

• Software

• Services

By End Use

• Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

• Environmental Testing Laboratories

• Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

• Chemical Industry

• CROs

• Life Sciences

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

