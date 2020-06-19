Breast Reconstruction Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

Global Breast Reconstruction Market was valued at USD 425 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 608 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.2%.
Breast cancer is defined as formation of lumps in the breast, inverted nipples, change in breast shape, and fluid discharge from nipples. It is common disease in women. Breast reconstruction is the treatment which is used to treat breast cancer. Breast reconstruction is the surgical process which includes creation of new breast structure.
Increase in technological developments and innovations for breast reconstruction is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global breast reconstruction market growth. For Example, in March 2016, Pre- pectoral tissue expander placement technology was firstly used for breast cancer treatment in Valley Health Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey (U.S.). Pre- pectoral tissue expander placement technology provides improved mobility time, rapid recovery time, and diminished post-operative pain for patient. Furthermore, September 2018, MTF Biologics had expanded its product portfolio for breast reconstruction treatment. In which Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) had launched that is designed for breast reconstruction surgeries.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Wanhe, Integra LifeSciences, Groupe Sebbin SAS, RTI Surgical, Inc, GC Aesthetics, Sientra Inc, Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC , and Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Breast Implants
- Silicone Breast Implants
- Saline Breast Implants
- Tissue Expanders
- Acellular Dermal Matrix
By Shape
- Round
- Anatomical
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Cosmetic Surgical Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
