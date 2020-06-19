Breast Reconstruction Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

Global Breast Reconstruction Market was valued at USD 425 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 608 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.2%.

Breast cancer is defined as formation of lumps in the breast, inverted nipples, change in breast shape, and fluid discharge from nipples. It is common disease in women. Breast reconstruction is the treatment which is used to treat breast cancer. Breast reconstruction is the surgical process which includes creation of new breast structure.

Increase in technological developments and innovations for breast reconstruction is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global breast reconstruction market growth. For Example, in March 2016, Pre- pectoral tissue expander placement technology was firstly used for breast cancer treatment in Valley Health Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey (U.S.). Pre- pectoral tissue expander placement technology provides improved mobility time, rapid recovery time, and diminished post-operative pain for patient. Furthermore, September 2018, MTF Biologics had expanded its product portfolio for breast reconstruction treatment. In which Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) had launched that is designed for breast reconstruction surgeries.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Wanhe, Integra LifeSciences, Groupe Sebbin SAS, RTI Surgical, Inc, GC Aesthetics, Sientra Inc, Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC , and Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Breast Implants

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix

By Shape

Round

Anatomical

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

