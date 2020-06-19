Bariatric Patients in Guadalajara Can Now Get Surgery At Mayo Clinic Associated Hospital

ALO Bariatrics is now proud to announce their partner hospital, Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro now has the support of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Guadalajara, Mexico | June 17th, 2020 — Those who wish to get bariatric surgery in Mexico can now do so at a Mayo Clinic affiliated hospital.

Many patients seek bariatric surgery in countries like Mexico in order to get high quality care, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and have their surgeries performed by US-trained surgeons, all without the high costs associated with American hospitals.

ALO Bariatrics is now proud to announce their partner hospital, Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro now has the support of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network is a select group of independent health systems that all work closely with Mayo Clinic. This way, these hospitals can provide higher quality healthcare and serve their patients and communities more adequately.

“By providing a second medical opinion, we at Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro are now capable of providing our patients the advantage of broader diagnostic results supported by the advice and expertise of Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic specialists are not only prestigious in the U.S., but around the world,” says Alejandro Gil Luna, general director, Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro.

Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s most well-renowned hospitals and home to the world’s best doctors and researchers, founded the Mayo Clinic Care Network in order to improve the delivery of care in hospitals worldwide. Hospitals that are part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network get special access to the extensive knowledge and medical expertise that Mayo Clinic has developed over a century.

This includes eConsults, which allows for partner hospitals to ask Mayo Clinic specialists about a specific patients care; AskMayoExpert, which gives partners access to Mayo’s own information on treatment and care guidelines and protocols; and Inpatient Telephone Consults, which allows for providers to ask questions about a hospitalized patient that needs urgent intervention.

Overall, Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro’s membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network gives patients the peace of mind knowing that they’re being cared for by Mayo Clinic vetted experts and get the support of one of the world’s leading hospitals.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Care Network, visit https://www.mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic/care-network/about.

