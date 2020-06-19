Aquatic Herbicides Market – 2020: Industry Size, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Statistics By 2027

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market was valued at USD 485.9 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 698.22 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

Aquatic herbicides are used to control unwanted vegetation growth in water. These are approved to use in water. Also, aquatic herbicides are helpful to control the growth of weeds in water bodies. Aquatic herbicides enter the plant via roots and leaves and target the physiological process in plants. Aquatic herbicides inhibit enzymes which are involved in synthesis of amino acid.

Rise in demand for high agricultural productivity to meet the global food demands which are expected to boost the global aquatic herbicides market growth. Further, surge in population and increase in disposable income of developing region such as Asia Pacific will increase the demand for herbicides will have the positive impact on global aquatic herbicides market growth. Moreover, decrease in number of labors, consequent rise in cost of shortage of labors and shortage of arable lands will fuel the global aquatic herbicides market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Sepro Corporation, Platform Specialty Products, UPL, Land O’lakes, Lonza, Nufarm, Syngenta, Monsanto, BASF, and DOW Chemical.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Triclopyr

Diquat

Imazapyr

2,4 –D

Glyphosphate

By Application Method

Foliar

Submerged

By Application

Agricultural Waters

Fisheries

Recreational Waters

By Region

· North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

