Sodium Hypochlorite Market is forecast to reach $151.8 Million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2020-2025. Sodium hypochlorite market demand is expected to drive global demand for household applications as well as for industrial municipal water treatment applications.The report covers Sodium Hypochlorite Market size by type. Sodium Hypochlorite Market share by top 5 companies and also the market share by start-ups during the forecast period.

The report: “Sodium Hypochlorite Market – Forecast (2020-2025)”, by IndustryARC, covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Sodium Hypochlorite Market.

In the next ten years, waterborne diseases will be the world’s main problem. This water issue provides the demand for sodium hypochlorite with immense opportunities to grow.

Due to the growing population that results in greater needs for clean water, market demand will rise.

Sodium hypochlorite is also expected to grow as an oxidizing agent in the chemical industry in the near future.

Increasing the adoption of sodium hypochlorite for medical and household applications is another factor leading to further fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Type – Segment Analysis

Food grade segment held the largest share in the Sodium Hypochlorite Market in 2018. It acts as a neutralizing chemical agent for nerve gas disposal and also biocide and pulp digestion chemical in endodontic applications by dentists.

Feedstock Type – Segment Analysis

The bleaching agent segment held the largest share in the Sodium Hypochlorite Market in 2018. In detergents, textiles and paper, and pulp industries bleaching agent it is used. Due to its strong oxidation. It is used in both surface and clothing cleaner formulations.

End-use Industry – Segment Analysis

Wastewater treatment sector has been the primary market for Sodium Hypochlorite for many years with a CAGR of 4.1%. Sodium hypochlorite, due to it’s anti-microbial properties and the chlorinating agent is widely used in water treatments as a biocide. It is also used in treating cyanide contamination of industrial wastewater. The water treatment chemical industry is seeing a rapid increase in demand as a result of regulatory pressure to properly manage wastewater released into water bodies from industrial and municipal wastewater. In addition, this has helped the growth of chemicals like sodium hypochlorite for treating wastewater.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC dominated the Sodium Hypochlorite Market with a share of more than 35%, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of sodium hypochlorite for its large population with large sale use of household bleaching products Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are sodium hypochlorite’s major consumers for use in wastewater treatment, household products, and chemical industries. Across Asia, China and India is two of the most populous countries. Both are rapidly increasing, and the general population is witnessing an increase in disposable income. This will fuel household product market growth, including detergent and liquid bleach, which will in turn increase demand for sodium hypochlorite in the country.

Drivers – Sodium Hypochlorite Market

The rise in industrial waste water and growing water contamination will drive the market growth

The growing urbanization and industrialization is leading to an increase in industrial wastewater production and driving the global Sodium Hypochlorite market. Projections for a future show that urbanization is increasing due to a gradual shift of the human population to urban areas from rural areas. According to the United Nations, by 2050, 2.5 billion more people would be added to urban areas in which 90% population increase in urban areas would be contributed by Asia and Africa. Increasing urbanization is leading to increased industrialization, which is further increasing wastewater production as well as water contamination.

Challenges – Sodium Hypochlorite Market

Several health concerns

Instability and hazardous nature of the sodium hypochlorite can hinder market growth due to its strong oxidizing properties.

Market Landscape

In 2018, the market of Sodium Hypochlorite has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Sodium Hypochlorite Market are Odyssey Manufacturing Co., AGC group, Sunbelt Chemical Corporations, Orica Watercare, Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd., Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF Chemicals, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema Group, Surpress Chem, Ineos, Sumitomo Chemical, Aditya Birla, among others.

