For Best Palm Jumeirah Laundry Experience Call BNK Bubbles, Dubai’s Premium Laundry Service

Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2020 – – Whether you are an individual or a family, professional or corporate living in Dubai you will need laundry service to take care of your clothes. In the hot Dubai climate it is apparent that your clothes will get dirty pretty quickly and need to be cleaned with the best possible dry cleaning process. Some of you would also want laundry to be picked from home and delivered because you don’t have the time for the drop off. BNK Bubbles, the laundry palm Jumeirah is established just for this purpose as they will pick your laundry from your home, get them done and deliver it back at your doorstep so you get cleaning clothing each day before you set off.

Cater to specific needs of clients

BNK Bubbles is run by experienced team of launderers offering premium services to clients and they know how to care about your clothes because they understand fabric and have laundered tons of them each day in the past 40 years. Their exemplary carefulness in handling different clothing makes them unique in the business of dry cleaning and has made them number one service in Dubai. The owners have extensive experience in textile which help the understand fabric and give proper treatment clothing that could be difficult to handle during cleaning process.

Deft handling of fabric

BNK Bubbles is specialized service and they administer latest dry cleaning services that are eco-friendly which enable them to preserve clients’ laundry in pristine conditions and prolong the life of fabrics. They deploy innovative laundry cleaning systems in to their work and also resort to extensive market research so as to provide the best dry cleaning services to clients. They communicate well with clients and ensure that clients’ requests are well understood and adhered to provide best laundry experience. Your laundry is handled with soft gloves and special care is given to clothing that are white, clothing with embellishment and clothing having stain marks. Every care is taken to preserve the originality and texture of the fabric they handle which has also resulted into tremendous number of clients enrolled into their service schedules. Visit the company website http://www.bnkbubbles.com to know more about their dry cleaning processes and services. You can have a personal chat on the phone using the number Mobile/WhatsApp: +97156 132 8 142 or making your request using email info@bnkbubbles.com.

BNK Bubbles is a Dubai based dry cleaners that offer premium laundry services to clients and deploy the most innovative cleaning process to clean their laundry.

Contact Information

BNK Bubbles

Office # 43-44 MelekBaladiyat Dubai – BurDubai Al Faheedi ,

Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Phone/WhatsApp +97156 132 8 142

Email: info@bnkbubbles.com