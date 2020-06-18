Ethanol Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Ethanol Market size is forecast to reach $11.7 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025. Ethanol is a well-known alcoholic beverage, mainly found in wine, beer, cider, spirits, and ale. Ethanol also used in hand sanitizers. Currently, an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and that has now spread globally. The virus named COVID-19 demonstrated the capability to rapidly spread, leading to significant impacts on healthcare systems and causing societal disruption. Owning to this, the increasing demand of alcohol-based sanitizer lead to increase the consumption of ethanol, which leads the market growth.

Key Takeaways

Technology innovations along with low cost feedstock is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Th growth of ethanol fuel in order to reduce the emissions have increased the demand of ethanol in automotive industry.

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand of alcoholic hand sanitizers as alcohol-based sanitizers are more beneficial as compare to organic sanitizer. The growing demand of ethanol with 94.9% percent of composition in hand sanitizers is tends to increase the growth of the market, specifically in the year 2020 and 2021.

However, other core industries have impacted with great crisis in present times due to lockdown across the globe. But the healthcare sector comes up with tremendous growth, and ethanol have got its perfect close to grip their position in the market.

By Application – Segment Analysis

The market is segmented into application which includes fuel, feedstock, and hand sanitizer. The fuel & fuel additives segment dominated the market and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to increased practice of ethanol blending with gasoline across the world. Ethanol is gaining support for application as fuel, owing to its renewable source and eco-friendliness with lower emissions. Ethanol has a higher-octane number than gasoline, providing premium blending properties. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has become the most beneficial opportunity for the growth of ethanol. Currently alcoholic hand sanitizer in an emerging segment, the growing trend of vanishing virus using hand sanitizer leads the higher demand of ethanol in the year 2020 and 2021, and thus leads the market growth.

By End User – Segment Analysis

The end user segment includes transportation, energy industry, chemicals, healthcare, and others. Among these, transportation segment includes the highest share in the market. The growing environmental concern and the reduction of emission have become the major factor to increase the growth of the market. In addition, healthcare is resulting with tremendous growth in the year 2020 and 2021. The growing impact of COVID-19 among the population have increased the demand of the demand of hand sanitizer, owning to this, the consumption of ethanol is getting increased rapidly, which leads the market growth.

Geography – Segment Analysis

North America emerged as the leading regional market owing to the use of ethanol as fuel instead of conventional fuels. Stringent government regulations promoting bio-fuel usage to limit environment pollution is expected to drive market growth in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at significant rate owing increasing demand from automotive industry. Rising environmental concerns along with maturing oil & gas wells are expected to drive regional market growth.

Drivers – Ethanol Market

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the consumption of Ethanol for the production of hand sanitizer is rising in a rapid manner, which is driving the market growth.

Hand hygiene is an important part response to COVID-19. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains least 60 percent alcohol. In recent research, the alcoholic hand sanitizers come up with better results as compare to organic sanitizers. The demand of hand sanitizers can majorly be seen in middle east region due to the lack of water supply, the population around the region are highly demanding alcoholic hand sanitizers with the ethanol average consumption of 80%. The growing production of hand sanitizers around the globe is driving the growth of ethanol in healthcare sector, which leads the market growth.

Challenges – Ethanol Market

Apart from healthcare, other core industries such as automotive, oil & gas, and other is facing huge crisis due to lockdown, which is constraining the growth of the market.

Currently, automotive industry is facing the huge crisis as it is the major user of ethanol till date. Due to lockdown, the consumption of ethanol in vehicles have been decreased rapidly which was never be seen in last 5 years. On the other hand, the ongoing research on fuel cell in order to make zero emissions in vehicle have also been stopped for a while. In addition, the production of ethanol has also been reduced as various oil rigs have been shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak. The year 2020 for ethanol will be in a balanced condition, as the consumption of ethanol have been increased in healthcare sector which is more than 10 times as expected.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Ethanol market. In 2019, the market of Ethanol has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Ethanol Market top 10 companies are United Breweries, AB Miller, Aventine renewable Energy, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pure Energy Inc Kirin British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, The Andersons Inc., VeraSun Renewable Energy, Stake Technology, Alternative Energy Sources, Diago, Heineken, Advanced Bioenergy LLC and Pernod Richard, among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches:

In March 2020, Tereos, one of the biggest producer of bioethanol alcohol in the European Union and headquartered in northern France, said it also saw a spike in demand and had a special order for 20,000 hectoliters (528,000 gallons) of additional denatured alcohol.

In March 2020, Spirits company Diageo India that makes Smirnoff Vodka, and Johny Walker whiskey said it will produce around 300,000 liters of bulk hand sanitizer across 15 manufacturing units for use by public healthcare workers in India. It will also donate 500,000 liters ENA to the sanitizer industry to enable the production of more than two million units (250 ml each) of hand sanitizers.

In addition, Chennai-based packaged consumer goods company CavinKare launched hand sanitizers under its popular personal care brands – CHIK, Nyle, and Raaga. These sanitizers, such as CHIK will be priced at Rs1 for a sachet.

