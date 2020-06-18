COVID-19 impact analysis on Centesis Catheters Market | Global Analysis, Business Development Strategies and Forecast to 2027

Global Centesis Catheters Market was valued at USD 418 million in2019 which is expected to reach USD 658 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.3%.

Centesis catheters are designed to reduce the incidence of clogging and provide the better flow for more reliable drainage. Centesis Catheters are thin tubes made up with nylon, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and plastic. These are classified into two types such as small bore, and large bore. Centesis Catheters are widely used in various procedures such as Arthocentesis, Amniocentesis, Thoracentesis, Paracentesis, and Others.

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global Centesis Catheters market growth. Furthermore, Increase in product launches will have the positive impact on global Centesis Catheters market growth. For instance, in June 2017, Mermaid Medical A/S had launched centesis catheter which is named as M•Drain™. It is designed for short term drainage procedure. Also, in December 2019, Merit medical had launched new resolve mini locking drainage catheter. It is designed to reduce patient discomfort.

Market Restraints

However, occurrence of infections due to use of catheters is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global centesis catheters market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into type such as Small Bore, and Large Bore, by application such as Diagnostic, Therapeutic, and Palliative, by procedure such as Arthocentesis, Amniocentesis, Thoracentesis, Paracentesis, and Others. Further, Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into end user such as Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others.

Also, Global Centesis Catheters Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Small Bore

Large Bore

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutic

Palliative

By Procedure

Arthocentesis

Amniocentesis

Thoracentesis

Paracentesis

Others

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

